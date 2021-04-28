CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy Pleads Not Guilty in the Death of Andre Hill

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to an additional charge of reckless homicide in the death of Andre’ Hill.

The judge maintained Coy’s bond at $1 million. The next court date was scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m.

Court records show that Adam Coy was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide. That is on top of previous charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy Pleads Not Guilty in the Death of Andre Hill  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual…
 48 mins ago
04.28.21
Telfar Clemens Dishes On New Bag Drop On…
 3 hours ago
04.28.21
Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have…
 4 hours ago
04.28.21
La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön!…
 5 hours ago
04.28.21
Exclusives
Close