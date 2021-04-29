The ‘Rodney King Riots’ In Los Angeles Began On This Day In 1992

UPDATED: 12:45 p.m. April 29, 2021
The “Rodney King Riots,” also known as the “Los Angeles Riots,” began this day in 1992, after four Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were acquitted of charges in the savage beating of Rodney King. The racially sparked riots lasted more than six days, with thousands of Angelenos taking to the streets in an especially violent display of protest. Fifty-three people were killed and more than two thousand were said to be injured.
Back in March of 1991, King and two passengers were driving west on I-210 when he was ordered by California Highway Patrol officers to stop. After leading the officers on a high-speed chase, King stopped the vehicle and was the last to exit. As officers reportedly attempted to subdue King, they beat him, and the entire act was caught on videotape by a nearby resident.
Police initially claimed King was under the influence of drugs, but that was later refuted.
The mostly white jury could not determine if the officers acted excessively, especially since a small clip of the video was allowable in court. On the seventh day of deliberation, the jury acquitted three of the four accused officers after not being able to determine the fate of the fourth.
Officer Stacey Koon had to be escorted by police detail after the verdict was publicly released outside the courtroom. That afternoon, hundreds of rioters began marauding the streets and looting stores. People were attacked and the crowds began to swell and outnumber police forces.
That same day, white trucker Reginald Denny was cornered by rioters and struck violently in the head with a brick. The event took place during live television coverage and unveiled the tension of the riots to those outside of Los Angeles. Gang banger Damian Williams was accused of throwing the brick at Denny and was later said to have attacked construction worker Fidel Lopez.
Watch news coverage of Denny’s beating here:
On the second day of the riots, actor and comedian Bill Cosby took to the airwaves on the final episode of his hit series “The Cosby Show” to tell rioters to stop and watch the program. The California National Guard was called in to help assist police but failed to reach the city in adequate time.
On the third day, King held an unplanned news conference in front of his attorney’s home and urged rioters to cease their actions. His famous quote, “People, I just want to say, you know, can we all get along?” would ring across televisions for days after the event, which had become serious after National Guard troops moved in with military vehicles and a bolstered police force.
Watch King’s comments here:
Then-President George H.W. Bush spoke on the riots in a public address, echoing the sentiment of then-Mayor Tom Bradley over the violence taking place in Los Angeles.
On the fourth day, Marine and Army troops arrived in the city, although much of the rioting had started to quiet down. That day, 30,000 people attended a rally for peace and it was formally announced that a federal investigation of the King case would ensue. In the days after, military troops stayed in the city to make certain all of the riots had been quelled. It was reported that some soldiers remained until almost the end of May.
Relationships between the Korean and African American communities were strained after the riots, as many stores owned by Asians were severely looted and destroyed. However, many Korean store owners denounced police violence and displayed a willingness to march alongside African Americans in a bid to show a semblance of solidarity in the wake of the violence.
In April of 1993, jurors found Officers Laurence Powell and Stacey Koon guilty of the excessive beating of King while the two other officers were acquitted. King was awarded $3.8 million in damages, investing much of his funds in to a failed rap label business. King’s life was troubled; he was arrested a reported 11 times since the encounter with the LAPD.
For those who lived through the times of the King case and the riots, it was a firsthand look at how the media’s coverage of an event can both inform and inspire less desirable actions from its viewers. The constant news cycle of today has its roots in the real-time coverage of this tragic and unfortunate event. In its aftermath, we’re reminded that police brutality and a failed justice system nearly upended a city infamous for its treatment of minorities by police. The King case simply revealed what many already knew, and the reaction to the verdict was an expression of frustration years in the making.
SEE ALSO:
30 Years After Rodney King Beating, Culture Of Police Brutality Thriving In Los Angeles
5 Little Known Facts About Rodney King
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
109 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Andrew Brown, 401 of 109
2. Matthew Williams, 352 of 109
3. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 3 of 109
4. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 4 of 109
5. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 5 of 109
6. McHale Rose, 196 of 109
7. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 7 of 109
8. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 8 of 109
9. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 9 of 109
10. Carl Dorsey III, 3910 of 109
11. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 11 of 109
12. Andre' Hill, 4712 of 109
13. Joshua Feast13 of 109
14. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 14 of 109
15. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 15 of 109
16. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 16 of 109
17. A.J. Crooms17 of 109
18. Sincere Pierce18 of 109
19. Walter Wallace Jr.19 of 109
20. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 20 of 109
21. Jonathan Price21 of 109
22. Deon Kay22 of 109
23. Daniel Prude23 of 109
24. Damian Daniels24 of 109
25. Dijon Kizzee25 of 109
26. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 26 of 109
27. David McAtee27 of 109
28. Natosha “Tony” McDade28 of 109
29. George Floyd29 of 109
30. Yassin Mohamed30 of 109
31. Finan H. Berhe31 of 109
32. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 32 of 109
33. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 109
34. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 34 of 109
35. Terrance Franklin35 of 109
36. Miles HallSource:KRON4 36 of 109
37. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 37 of 109
38. William Green38 of 109
39. Samuel David Mallard, 1939 of 109
40. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 40 of 109
41. De’von Bailey, 1941 of 109
42. Christopher Whitfield, 3142 of 109
43. Anthony Hill, 2643 of 109
44. De'Von Bailey, 1944 of 109
45. Eric Logan, 5445 of 109
46. Jamarion Robinson, 2646 of 109
47. Gregory Hill Jr., 3047 of 109
48. JaQuavion Slaton, 2048 of 109
49. Ryan Twyman, 2449 of 109
50. Brandon Webber, 2050 of 109
51. Jimmy Atchison, 2151 of 109
52. Willie McCoy, 2052 of 109
53. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2153 of 109
54. D’ettrick Griffin, 1854 of 109
55. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 55 of 109
56. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 56 of 109
57. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 57 of 109
58. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 58 of 109
59. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 59 of 109
60. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 60 of 109
61. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 61 of 109
62. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 62 of 109
63. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 63 of 109
64. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 64 of 109
65. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 65 of 109
66. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 66 of 109
67. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 67 of 109
68. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 68 of 109
69. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 69 of 109
70. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 70 of 109
71. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 71 of 109
72. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 72 of 109
73. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 73 of 109
74. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 74 of 109
75. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 75 of 109
76. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 76 of 109
77. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 77 of 109
78. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 78 of 109
79. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 79 of 109
80. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 80 of 109
81. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 81 of 109
82. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 82 of 109
83. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 83 of 109
84. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 84 of 109
85. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 85 of 109
86. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 86 of 109
87. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 87 of 109
88. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 88 of 109
89. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 89 of 109
90. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 90 of 109
91. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 91 of 109
92. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 92 of 109
93. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 93 of 109
94. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 94 of 109
95. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 95 of 109
96. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 96 of 109
97. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 97 of 109
98. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 98 of 109
99. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 99 of 109
100. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 100 of 109
101. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 101 of 109
102. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 102 of 109
103. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 103 of 109
104. Patrick Harmon, 50104 of 109
105. Jonathan Hart, 21105 of 109
106. Maurice Granton, 24106 of 109
107. Julius Johnson, 23107 of 109
108. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 109
109. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 109
The ‘Rodney King Riots’ In Los Angeles Began On This Day In 1992 was originally published on newsone.com