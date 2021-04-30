CLOSE
Kid Cudi And The NFL Team Up On Limited-Edition “2021 Draft” Starter Jacket

From floral dresses to breakaway pullovers like that.

KID CUDI NFL DRAFT STARTER JACKET

The National Football League and Kid Cudi have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind Starter pullover jacket to commemorate the 2021 NFL Draft, taking place April 29-May 1 in Kid Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The symbolic Starter jacket showcases the NFL Shield, all 32-team logos, and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man logo in a mix of embroidered and chenille patches. The jacket features an all-over logo design, a hidden front pocket, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings. Additionally, we get toggle closure on the neck. This piece is made of crinkled nylon material with poly satin lining for the interior.

This drop is a 180-degree turn from the rapper’s very polarizing fashion choices when he recently appeared as the musical talent on Saturday Night Live. As a tribute to Kurt Cobain, he sported a Virgil Abloh designed dress that featured a floral print that resembled the infamous dress the Nirvana frontman once wore.

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You  @virgilabloh ur a f***in genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” Cudi wrote on Twitter.

The Kid Cudi x NFL limited-edition Starter jacket is available now. You can purchase here at a price of $275.00 USD.

