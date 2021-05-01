LOCAL NEWS: Phyllis Cleveland Stepping Down From Her City Council Position

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A longtime face and voice of Cleveland’s Ward 5 district has resigned from her post after close to 15 years.

Phyllis Cleveland has announced she is no longer serving in a role that represented the “neighborhoods of Central, Kinsman, Midtown and part of downtown Cleveland” since her election.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

First elected in 2006, she focused on blighted housing issues and worked to develop affordable housing for Cleveland residents. Cleveland is a graduate of East Technical High School and Case Western Reserve University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in English and a graduate degree in law.

She also did a stint as an an assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor and staff attorney. Not to mention she was also “a magistrate in the foreclosure department of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.”

With Cleveland gone from City Council, there are two open seats to fill.

The other seat is vacant is due to the suspension of Kenneth Johnson following his indictment on charges related to criminal allegations.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images