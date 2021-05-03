LOCAL NEWS: Playhouse Square to Welcome Back ‘The Lion King’ Later This Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A beloved Disney movie-turned-Broadway production is once again returning to a well-known district in Downtown Cleveland in the fall of 2021.

‘The Lion King,’ based on the blockbuster 1994 traditional animated movie and later rebooted into a photo-realistic computer-animated 2019 film, is making another appearance at Playhouse Square at one of the organization’s beloved theaters.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Disney Theatrical Productions and Playhouse Square announced today that tickets will go on sale Monday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. 16 performances are scheduled at the KeyBank State Theatre starting Friday, October 1 through Friday, October 15, Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

After the fall performances have been concluded, Cleveland will become the first city in North America to have ‘King’ visit for a total of five times.

This is a great way to welcome back those who have been itching to see a live, musical production for quite a while.

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Spicer and Getty Images