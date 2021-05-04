Thursday Night Football will move a year early from FOX to Amazon Prime starting 2022

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football starting in 2022, a year earlier than anticipated, the NFL announced Monday.

Amazon will air Thursday football games across hundreds of digital devices on PrimeVideo. It will take over the entire NFL package from 2022 through 2032. The NFL originally announced that the agreement with Amazon games would begin in 2023.

TNF Primetime show has been on FOX for several years, dating back to 2006. However, the NFL 2021 season will be the last for Thursday Night Football on the network. The league said FOX will continue to air “America’s Game of the Week” Sunday afternoons, which is the most-watched show in all of the broadcasting for the last 12 seasons.

This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.

