CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black Panther 2’

A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster will arrive in theaters next summer.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film, and several other upcoming superhero releases, were teased online Monday (April 3).

Other future Marvel releases include:

Black Widow — July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — September 3, 2021

The Eternals — November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder — May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — July 8, 2022

The Marvels — November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Ryan Coogler is set to return as the film’s director. Last month, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan reflected on his time with Chadwick Boseman, the film’s lead who died as a result of complications related to colon cancer on August 28, 2020.

“This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick [Boseman].” Jordan told Men’s Health.

He said losing Chadwick made him think more about the type of impact he’d like to leave on the world.

“I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot.”

reopening ohio plan + phases

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

3 photos Launch gallery

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

Continue reading Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!

[caption id="attachment_3006018" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] As of today, Ohio has over 750 deaths and over 16,000 confirmed cases.  The stay at home order for Ohio is set to expire May 1st, 2020 and Governor Mike DeWine has outlined a detailed plan for a gradual opening of the state.  In his press conference Governor DeWine state, “The Coronavirus is still here and it’s just as dangerous as ever.” [protected-iframe id="dc82c5c635a0be940415602c34e391d4-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="625"] So what does Ohio opening up mean?  It’s not a free-for-all and everything will not be open come the beginning of May.  All employees in business will be required to wear face make or pee.  Businesses that are allowed to open must follow the state guidelines for capacity in buildings (typical 50% of what is normally allowed). Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] So where can you go? Starting May 1st health care will open again in Ohio.  Health procedures that do not require overnight stay in hospitals can proceed. Starting May 4th the following changes will happen in Ohio.  Manufacturing, distribution and construction will open, and general office environments will be allowed to reopen but if working from home can happen it is urged. May 12th consumer retail and services will be allowed to open.  Customers and workers will need to wear a face mask or ppe when in these facilities.   Do you still need to social distance, sanitize and wash your hands? Yes!  COVID-19 is still spreading in Ohio.  And it’s more crucial than ever to continue to practice social distancing of 6feet or more, sanitizing and washing your hands for at least 30 seconds several times a day. [protected-iframe id="7d785d21ffb30d15cc52cd42abe9cc11-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="610"] Do you need to wear a mask or ppe gear? The CDC recommends that wearing a mask or ppe gear to everyone.  Why?  It protects you for unknowing spreading the virus and it also protects you from others that may not know they have the virus.  It also protects your family, so even though it isn’t mandatory it is strongly advised that you do.   Is there still a stay at home order? The stay at home rules for Ohio will still remain.  Gatherings of 10 people or less will still be enforced. [protected-iframe id="e53a9e32de87f1d0107e909a11948678-32288353-105670324" info="hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" class="twitter-tweet" height ="630"] This first phase of opening Ohio doesn’t include businesses such as gyms, movie theatres, and restaurants.   No word as to when those types of businesses will be able to open.

The Latest:

Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black Panther 2’  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be…
 2 hours ago
05.04.21
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 3 hours ago
05.04.21
McDonald´s Logo
McDonald’s is Giving Away a FREE Caramel Brownie…
 4 hours ago
05.04.21
World Class Wreckin' Cru
Michel’le Is Calling Kurt Kobain Pinocchio About Dre…
 5 hours ago
05.04.21
Exclusives
Close