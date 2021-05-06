A notorious criminal organization is being blamed for an attack that took place inside a restaurant Monday night.
According to authorities, gang members unleashed a bag of roaches inside the business as an act of revenge. Video of the incident, released by the Taipei Police Department, shows two men running into Taiwan’s G House Taipei restaurant and throwing insects before dashing out.
The perpetuators are believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the restaurant owner. So far, authorities have taken four men and one woman into custody.
The G House Taipei began the process of sterilization shortly after the attack. On their Facebook page, they posted a photo of an individual spraying what appears to be pesticide on and around the affected area.
An official told members of the press that the criminal organization known as the Bamboo Union may be behind the bizarre attack. According to The South China Morning Post, the Bamboo Union is known around the world for its dealings in drug and human trafficking.
The Latest:
- ‘Where My Dogs At?’ TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’ To Air DMX’s Final Interview
- Submit Now: Are You Cleveland’s Best Mother/Child Duo?
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery
- The Bijou Star Files: You Won’t Believe What Guards Found In Her VJay
- In Spite Of It All LHH’s Safaree and Erica Mena Expecting Baby #2
- Did You Know There Is Battle On How to Teach Race & Racism In School??
- Video Shows Gangsters Dumping Huge Bag Of Roaches In Restaurant ‘For Revenge’
- Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself
- Olympics Ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel
- Zuri Hall Gives Us The Scoop On Her Podcast “Hot Happy Mess”, Her Must-Have Beauty Products, And Her Favorite Red Carpet Looks
- Vanessa Bryant’s Mambacita Clothing Line Honoring Gigi Bryant Sells Out In A Day
- How Those Vaccinated in the U.S. Could Win a Chance to See The Big Game in Person!
Video Shows Gangsters Dumping Huge Bag Of Roaches In Restaurant ‘For Revenge’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com