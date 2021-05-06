Kandi Burruss Talks Bedroom Preferences, Says She Has ‘No Interest’ In A Threesome With Two Men

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you don’t know by now, Kandi Burruss is completely open when it comes to experimenting in the bedroom. What she’s not interested in, however, is inviting another man into her bedroom.

“For me, I’m pretty much open to trying anything in the bedroom that’s legal,” the RHOA star said during an appearance on “Get Into It With Tami Roman.” “As long as I ain’t hurting nobody, I’m down with it.”

She went on to say that while some women say that they’re only willing to have a threesome with other women if their partner is also open to inviting other men into the bedroom, Burruss says that it’s a hard pass for her.

“I have no interest in having two men at the same time. That just sounds like a whole bunch of work to me,” the Bedroom Kandi founder went on. “It’s like, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much work for me. It works for some people and that’s good for them. But having another woman in the bedroom, I’m okay with that. I’ve done it. I had fun and it was good to me.”

Known to push the envelope, Tami took things a step further and asked the reality star whether or not she uses a strap-on when engaging in threesomes with other women. Though she didn’t directly answer the question, her response prompted most to draw their own conclusions.

“I am dead. That’s hilarious. Oh my God, nobody has ever asked me that. That is hilarious. That is the craziest question. Should I even answer that right now? I feel like this is about to be a clip that they’re going to be repeating on me,” said Kandi.

Longtime fans of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” have known for years that Kandi is rather adventurous when it comes to her sexuality. However, everyone received a reminder this season when she hosted the ultimate bachelorette party for co-star Cynthia Bailey and gave everyone a taste of the dungeon.

