Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

SWV and Xscape held serve as two prominent girl groups of the ’90s on Saturday night (May 8). During their Verzuz celebration for Mother’s Day weekend, the two groups dusted off classic hits, songs they guest featured on and in the case of Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, songs she helped write and turn into massive smash hits.

However, fans noticed throughout the night something was off with the energy of Coco from SWV. While social media chatter summed it up as the vocalist wanting her voice to be heard on the Verzuz stage, Coco revealed something far more serious was the reason behind her initial look on stage.

Following the event, she posted a photo of her family on Instagram and revealed she’d witnessed a woman being shot multiple times outside of her hotel room in Atlanta.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window,” she wrote. “To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!”

She continued, “Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all. Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!! I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!”

The condition of the woman is currently unknown.

RELATED: SWV vs Xscape: Take The Quiz To Find Out Who Is Your Favorite

The two groups went through decades of classic singles throughout the three-hour telecast. Fans heard favorites such as “Weak,” “Rain,” “I’m So Into You,” “Right Here,” “Can We” and “Anything (Wu-Tang Remix)” from SWV and “The Arms of the One Who I Love,” “Work Me Slow,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “My Little Secret,” “Understanding” and more from Xscape.

You can relive the battle in full below.

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution 10 photos Launch gallery Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution 1. SWV AT KMEL SUMMER JAM, 1993 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. XSCAPE AT THE FIRST ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN LADY OF SOUL AWARDS, 1995 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. SWV IN NYC, 1993 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. XSCAPE IN CHICAGO, 1998 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. SWV AT THE PENNSYLVANIA CARE HEALTH FEST, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. XSCAPE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. SWV AT THE GRAND OPENING OF "SALT-N-PEPA'S I LOVE THE '90s - THE VEGAS SHOW" RESIDENCY, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. XSCAPE AT THE 'VH1 HIO HOP HONORS: THE 90'S GAME CHANGERS', 2017 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. SWV AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM ", 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. XSCAPE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution [caption id="attachment_3327145" align="alignnone" width="456"] Source: Ron Galella / Getty[/caption] At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timberland birthed the Verzuz TV battle that has since taken over the music and entertainment industry. In a friendly competition, musical icons go toe to toe against each other to see who had the most chart-topping hits. So far we’ve watched Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Monica vs Brandy, and more recently Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon. If you’re a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you’re in for a treat. On Saturday May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the 90’s. If you were nursing a broken heart, or dealing with someone else’s man, chances are you’ve sang a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. [caption id="attachment_3327143" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90’s look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we’re taking a look at both SWV and Xscape’s fashion evolution over the years.

Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape was originally published on theboxhouston.com