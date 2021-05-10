According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.
An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.
The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- ‘Where My Dogs At?’ TVOne’s ‘Uncensored’ To Air DMX’s Final Interview
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- The Bijou Star Files: Mariah Carey Claps Back At A Random Ultimatum
- Before SWV’s Coko Took The Verzuz Stage A Woman Was Shot Outside Her Hotel
- Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds Cops Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment
- The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset
- Xscape Verzuz SWV Mothers Days Edition Was Fire [VIDEO]
- Did You Know Tank Sang Background On Aaliyah’s ‘Come Over’?
- The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed
- J. Cole Will Play For Rwanda In Basketball Africa League’s Inaugural Season
- Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims 2 Black Women Threatened Her While Refusing To Return Phone Charger
- Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 93.1 WZAK: