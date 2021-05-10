LOCAL NEWS: The Nutcracker and Other Cleveland Ballet Productions Are Returning to Playhouse Square

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Fans who miss seeing favorites like The Nutcracker on stage will rejoice with the announcement of its return for the next Holiday season.

The Cleveland Ballet has announced it’s bringing back the popular Christmas showcase as part of the 2021-22 season at Playhouse Square in Downtown Cleveland.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a Facebook post, they said The Nutcracker will be performed at Connor Palace on December 3-5. Also coming to Mimi Ohio Theater is Don Quixote on October 15-16 and A Midsummer Night’s Dream Mimi Ohio Theater May 6-7.

There is even a production of Alice, based on Alice in Wonderland, that is scheduled to perform on May 20-June 11 at different locations in the Cleveland and Akron area including Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Great Lakes Science Center and Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens among others.

Here is the post below that announces the return of ballet to Playhouse.

This news will certainly not only bring smiles to the faces of ballet fans in Northeast Ohio, but also supporters of live theater in general.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

