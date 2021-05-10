It’s Ralph Though: Polo Ralph Lauren Releases Major League Baseball Capsule

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Polo Ralph Lauren has announced a partnership with Major League Baseball designing three special collections in collaboration with some of baseball’s most iconic teams.

Celebrating the rich heritage of America’s favorite pastime, the first capsule will include the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. The collections will later expand to incorporate additional teams, including the Boston Red Sox. This summer, the first multi-team capsule will feature Polo shirts, satin jackets that are inspired by what Mr. Lauren wore throwing out the first pitch, fleece sweatshirts and New Era caps in team colorways for adults and children. Additionally, classic Ralph Lauren colors have been integrated into the collection, such as red/navy and green/white for the Yankees, green/blue for the Cubs and green/white for the Dodgers and Cardinals, along with special team-themed Polo Bear Polo shirts and crewneck sweatshirts.

The partnership will come to life in unique ways, leading with a digital-first global campaign inspired by vintage baseball cards, accompanied by outdoor wallscapes and artist murals in key cities. Additionally, the Ralph’s Airstream will go on a cross-country tour, making stops in select locations from New York City to Chicago’s Gallagher Way, and will offer ballpark-themed food and beverage options.

The collections will be available for purchase on May 10th at specialty stores globally, Macy’s, Bloomingdales, the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), select MLB Club stadium shops, and select Ralph Lauren stores globally, as well as on RalphLauren.com, MLBShop.com and The Polo App. Two additional capsules will be released for the upcoming Fall and Holiday seasons, each uniquely different and building on the excitement of the partnership as the season progresses.

A lifelong baseball fan, Ralph Lauren has always been inspired by the authentic legacy of the national pastime. Growing up in the golden age of baseball in the Bronx, Mr. Lauren idolized iconic Yankees players like Mickey Mantle, and his love of sport has stayed with him throughout his life. In Fall 2018, the Yankees invited Mr. Lauren to throw a ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary, and Ralph Lauren created a special limited-edition Yankees collection that sold out instantly.

You can shop what remains of the collection here.

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

