Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors, Stories Of DMX, & More Coming To TVOne [WATCH]

This weekend the 3rd Annual Urban One Honors airs Sunday, May 16th at 9 pm Eastern on TV One and Simulcast on Cleo TV.  It’s all being hosted by Roland Martin and Erica Campbell, with performances by our very own Brat, Jazmine Sullivan, LeAndria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, Kim Burse, and more. Our founder Cathy Hughes sat in on the show to discuss Urban One Honors, past stories of DMX, and more to come about TVOne.

