NBC Pulls The Plug On 2022 Golden Globes Amid Diversity Shake Up

Notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the awards, has no Black voting members out of the nearly 90 film journalists from 55 countries.

NBC announced Monday it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022 because of diversity issues. Variety reported that NBC said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the awards, needed time to make necessary changes. 

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” said NBC in a statement. The network also noted the HFPA had not released a timeline, which the organization did later in the day. 

HFPA proposed a three-month timeline for admitting new members and making necessary changes to its bylaws. The expedited timeline anticipates having a newly configured board in place by the week of August 2. 

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted that NBC’s decision would have a “ripple effect” across the industry. 

In recent days, “Avengers” cast members Scarlett Johansen and Mark Ruffalo were among those calling out the award show for its diversity issues. Actor Tom Cruise announced he was returning his three Golden Globes for “Jerry McGuire,” “Magnolia,” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Along with WarnerMedia and 100 publicists, streaming services Netflix and Amazon decided to boycott the awards show. The heads of Netflix and WarnerMedia recently wrote the HFPA, showing little faith in the organization’s ability to get right. 

Deadline reported Warner expressed skepticism of HFPA’s ability to reform in time for the 2022 or even the 80th-anniversary show in 2023.  

A February investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed several issues within the HFPA, including lack of real diversity, members exploiting their position for exclusive perks, trips, hotel access and validity of compensation to HFPA members. 

Similar to past issues with the whiteness of the Oscars, the diversity issues with the Golden Globes are not new. Even as 2021 Golden Globes Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey called out the issues with diversity in their opening monologue, their presence is a part of the problem.

The comedic duo hosted the Golden Globes four times in the past decade. Before this year, Fey and Poehler hosted the awards show in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Entertainment Weekly noted Ricky Gervais is another frequent host of the program.

Collectively, Gervais and the Fey/Poehler team hosted the awards from 2010-2016. 

Aside from the lack of host diversity, there are no Black voting members out of the nearly 90 foreign film journalists from 55 countries. The lack of diversity is obvious in the final nominees, often overlooking Black movies and talent. 

In one of the more egregious nominations, the Black horror film “Get Out” was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category. Neither a comedy nor a musical, “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy. (It didn’t win.)

While the mislabeling of films is not new — it happens almost every year — only time will tell if the swift changes will make a difference for the Golden Globes.

