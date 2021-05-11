CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Cathy Hughes Spills Tea On Wendy Williams & Blasts Rickey's Dating Life [WATCH]

Cathy Hughes sits in for the tea and gives her commentary on what’s going in with Gary’s Tea.  Wendy Williams and her new man Mike Esterman have called it quits.  “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told Page Six. Ms. Hughes then cleared up some details about herself that were featured in the Wendy Williams movie.  In other news, Porsha Williams is engaged, and Ms. Hughes uses that to ask Rickey about his dating life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January. Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement.

Gary’s Tea: Cathy Hughes Spills Tea On Wendy Williams & Blasts Rickey’s Dating Life [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

