Ciara & Russell Wilson are teaming together to bring their talents to Amazon. According to Deadline, the couple will be creating scripted shows and films under their, Why Not You Productions. Andra Day revealed in a recent interview while filming, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” she struggled with porn and sex addiction. PageSix reports, “I didn’t want any element of sexualization,” she said. “I had come out of something in my own life — dealing with porn addiction, sex addiction.”

Hear these stories and more in The Hot Spot.

Hot Spot: Ciara & Russell Wilson Ink A Deal With Amazon & Andra Day Talks Overcoming Porn Addiction was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

