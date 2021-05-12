LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The NFL released the schedule for the 27th season of Carolina Panthers football on Wednesday evening, the first time they will play 17 games in franchise history.

Panthers fans found out early this morning that they will open at home against the New York Jets in Week One, pitting newly-acquired QB Sam Darnold against his former team to begin the season. The season highlights include Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte in Week Nine when the Patriots come to town, and also a second straight season pitted against former Panthers coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team in Week 11.

Carolina will have at least one matchup on national TV, with their Week Three matchup in Houston happening on Thursday Night Football. The Week 15 Matchup at Buffalo has the option of being flexed to the NFL’s Saturday Night Football package, which would be shown to a nationally-televised audience. The whole schedule following Week 12 is subject to potential flexes to Sunday Night Football on NBC.

2021 PANTHERS SCHEDULE

Week 1 9/12 vs. New York Jets 1 PM

Week 2 9/19 vs. New Orleans Saints 1 PM

Week 3 9/23 @ Houston Texans 8:20 PM (Thursday Night Football)

Week 4 10/3 @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM

Week 5 10/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM

Week 6 10/17 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM

Week 7 10/24 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM

Week 8 10/31 @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM

Week 9 11/7 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 PM

Week 10 11/14 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM

Week 11 11/21 vs. Washington Football Team 1:00 PM

Week 12 11/28 @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM

Week 13 BYE

Week 14 12/12 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM

Week 15 12/18-12/19 @ Buffalo Bills TBD

Week 16 12/26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM

Week 17 1/2 @ New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM

Week 18 1/9 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM

Carolina Panthers Release 2021 NFL Schedule was originally published on wfnz.com

