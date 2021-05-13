CLOSE
Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga & More Set To Be in "Friends: The Reunion" Special

One of the most beloved shows of all time is getting the gang back together.  People were highly upset when they found out “Friends” was being taken down from Netflix.  One year from that day HBO MAX announced that there will be a reunion with the “Friends: The Reunion” special coming to the network.  It’s only appropriate that the announcement was made on a Throwback Thursday.  They also stated that the special will feature numerous celebrities and artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more!  You can catch the special on HBO Max in a couple of weeks, May 27.  You can get a sneak peek with the trailer they released

 

 

 

