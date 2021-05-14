LOCAL NEWS: Regal Cinemas Starting Four More Northeast Ohio Locations Back Up on May 14

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After reopening two of its Cleveland-area locations last week, Regal Cinemas is once again opening the doors of four of its locations, mostly in the Akron and Canton area.

This is sure to be good news for those who miss seeing films inside a theater.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Regal announced these four additional locations are opening May 14:

Regal Cobblestone Square at 5500 Cobblestone Road in Elyria

Regal Hudson at 5339 Darrow Road in Hudson

Regal Massillon at 175 Cherry Rd NW in Massillon

Regal Medina at 200 West Reagan Pkwy in Medina

The main headliner for the reopening is the new ‘Saw’ movie ‘Spiral’ starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Other titles that will play at the theaters include ‘Wrath of Man’ with Jason Statham and ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ with Angelina Jolie.

Are you excited to see those Regal locations reopen and will you start seeing a film inside a theater again?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of AaronP/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images