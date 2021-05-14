CLOSE
Charlotte Motor Speedway to reopen at full capacity for Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will soon welcome back crowds at full capacity.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifted capacity and social distancing mandates, clearing the way for venues to host large scale events in the state. One of them being the speedway which announced changes shortly after Cooper’s decision.

The news comes two weeks before one of NASCAR’s premium events– the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30. The event will be the first race without restrictions on fan attendance, distancing or masking since the start of the pandemic last March. The track has a full capacity of 95,000, according to its website.

Fans over the age of 18 who attend the Coke 600 will have the opportunity to receive a Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccination.

Charlotte Motor Speedway to reopen at full capacity for Coca-Cola 600  was originally published on wbt.com

