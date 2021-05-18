YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Gang Related Charges In Atlanta

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

YFN Lucci surrendered to authorities last Thursday (May 10), days after he was indicted on racketeering charges in Atlanta.

Per WSB-TV, the 30-year-old rapper is being held at the maximum-security wing of Fulton County Jail due to his celebrity and the nature of his charges.

“We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status and he is certainly in our maximum security area,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat explained.

Lucci was named in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods gang in Atlanta.

“This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling said, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

The “Everyday We Lit” artist is already facing an unrelated murder charge in the death of a 28-year-old man last December. He surrendered to police in January and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

