The Bijou Star Files: Russell Simmons Is Suing Ex Kimora Lee !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 20, 2020:

Russell Simmons Sues His Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons & Her New Husband For Allegedly Taking His Shares From Energy Drink Company To Fund Her Husband’s Legal Fees

It looks like Russell Simmons has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and her current husband Tim Leissner for allegedly using his shares from the energy drink company Celsius to fund Tim’s legal fees. Read More

‘BLACK INK CREW’ CEASAR SUES BABY MAMA … I’m No Child Abuser!!!

Ceasar’s legal team is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday about the lawsuit, but Crystal’s attorney has a big problem with it going down. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE ON PAUL MOONEY HE’S SORELY MISSED, WILDLY REMEMBERED… I’ll See To That!!!

Dave Chappelle says Paul Mooney’s legacy as one of the best comedians to ever do it will live forever … and he’s going to make sure it happens …Read More

CHARLES BARKLEY MAKES HUGE DONATION TO HS… $1k To Each Employee!!!

Charles Barkley‘s gotta do his best Oprah impression next time he visits his old high school — ’cause the NBA legend is handing out $1,000 donations to every employee!! Read More

A$AP ROCKY RIHANNA’S ‘THE LOVE OF MY LIFE’ …She’s ‘The One!!!’

A$AP Rocky is down for the count — he’s madly in love with Rihanna, and he’s got no problem publicly declaring he wants to be with her … for life. Read More

Kenya Barris & Eva Longoria Reportedly Teaming Up For ‘Brown-ish’ Series About A Modern Latinx Family

Just a week after he formally announced that his award-winning series ‘Black-ish’ would be ending after its upcoming eighth season, Kenya Barris reportedly already has plans for his next … Read More

Upcoming Reality Show Will Attempt To Form An R&B Supergroup From Members Of 702, Total, 3LW, Danity Kane & More

It has just been announced that King and BET have come together for the new musical reality series ‘The Encore’, which will feature some of the members of our favorite R&B girl groups, including 702, Total, 3LW, Danity Kane and more. Read More

Billy Porter Reveals His HIV-Positive Status 14 Years After First Being Diagnosed

For 14 years, award-winning actor Billy Porter has kept an intimate detail about himself concealed from his public life. Now, he’s broken his silence. Billy was diagnosed as HIV-positive back in June 2007. In an interview he shared that his decision to hide his diagnosis came out of shame. Read More

Drake Along With Other Investors Raise $40 Million For Plant-Based Chicken Company

As recently reported, COVID-19 restrictions have prompted poultry plants to reduce staff. While nothing compares to the real thing, Champagne Papi himself, may have the next best thing to help keep ‘chicken’ on our plates and in our homes! Read More

The BET Awards Will Return Live With A Fully Vaccinated Audience On June 27th

The BET Awards is one of the biggest African-American awards shows, and they are preparing to return in the upcoming months safely. Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Formally Signs Abortion Bill Into Law Banning Abortions As Early As Six Weeks

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott just officially signed a bill into law that bans all abortions as early as six weeks. Read More

Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Home Depot & More Join Growing List Of Retailers Ending Mask Requirements For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated

It was recently announced that Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Home Depot and more have formally ended mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Denies “Ellen Show” Rumors, “Ain’t Nobody Talk To Me About That!”

Tiffany Haddish addressed the latest rumors that she is in talks to take over the daytime talk show slot once Ellen DeGeneres ends her long-running show. Read More

Mark McCloskey, St. Louis Attorney Who Waved Gun At BLM Protesters, Running For Missouri Senate

On Tuesday, a St. Louis lawyer who gained notoriety after waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer announced Tuesday he would be running for a Senate seat in 2022. Read More

Overtime Media Company Selects Atlanta As Host For Its Upcoming Basketball League For Teens; Players To Receive Over $100,000 A Season

Media company Overtime is building a basketball league in Atlanta where teens can play basketball and make thousands. Read More

Rapper Mulatto Officially Changes Her Controversial Rap Name to “Latto”

Mulatto’s long-awaited name change seems to be official, as her latest, somewhat less controversial stage name is now reflected on Apple Music and Spotify. Read More

New Hampshire Man Charged For Detonating 80 Pounds Of Explosives At Gender Reveal Party

A New Hampshire man turned himself into police after detonating 80 pounds of explosives at a gender reveal party in April. Read More

The Woman Accusing Tristan Thompson Of Fathering Her Son Tells Khloe ‘Please Get Ur Man’

The woman accusing Tristan Thompson of fathering her child told Khloe Kardashian, “please get ur man,” after asking the court to award him a judgment for defamation. Read More

Black TikToker Creates “Scamcoin” And Reaches $70M Within A Hour

A Black TikToker recently decided to make ‘Scamcoin,’ and it quickly became worth $70 million. Scamcoin, or “Simple Cool Automatic Money,” as the video implies, is a legitimate cryptocurrency aimed at making the user’s “life easier.” Read More

New York Man Charged in Capitol Riot After Bragging About Involvement at Dentist Office

A New York man is facing charges for his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot after he was overheard describing his involvement while at a dentist’s office. Read More

Salma Hayek Almost Died During Secret COVID Battle

Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with COVID-19, revealing she didn’t think she’d survive it.Read More

Bitcoin Value Plummets After China Issues New Bans on Cryptocurrency Transactions

Bitcoin tumbled for a fifth-straight day, putting the largest cryptocurrency on track for its worst month in more than three years and leading a full-flown retreat from digital-asset markets.Read More

Kanye West ‘Has Not Decided’ If He’ll Run Again In The 2024 Presidential Election

Following his loss to President Joe, Kanye Tweeted out an image of himself standing in front of a map of America and seemingly shared that he had plans to run again in 2024. However, it’s now looking like the ‘Stronger’ rapper isn’t so sure. Read More

RHOA Getting A Big Cast Shakeup For Season 14: They Need To Do Something To Get More Viewers, Says Source

RHOA fans’ demands appear to have been heard, as the series is allegedly getting a cast shake-up for their next season! A source tells us that this shake-up is in response to the show’s drop in ratings. Read More

Kim Kardashian’s Staff Reportedly Threatening To Sue Over Working Conditions

Reality star Kim Kardashian is reportedly in hot water after staff threatened to take legal action over working conditions. Read More

PAUL MOONEY OAKLAND OFFICIALS AIM TO HONOR HIM …With Hometown Tribute

Paul Mooney’s death has created some urgency on the part of the Oakland City Council to figure out how to honor the comedic legend, the idea for a tribute was hatched even before he passed away. Read More

‘The Haunted House Restaurant’ replacing Melt in Cleveland Heights

The restaurant, owned by Ryan “DJ Ryan Wolf” Gullatt, is aiming for a late-June opening. Read More

