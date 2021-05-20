LOCAL NEWS: Hough Health Center’s Roof and Second Floor Destroyed by Fire

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Hough Health Center on Cleveland’s east side was hit with a fire that affected much of the building on the night of May 19.

It is estimated that damages are worth no less than $1 million to repair the areas that were hit the hardest.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to the facility, located at Hough Avenue and East 83rd Street, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Lt. Mike Norman said the fire was unintentional and likely electrical. It started in the pediatric reception area on the second floor, according to Norman. It spread to the roof, which made controlling the blaze difficult.

This is both devastating and an inconvenience to the community, especially where residents who don’t have access to other facilities that are farther for similar services.

The Hough Center is affiliated with Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services Inc. It has been serving the neighborhood through a “primary care services, and has an on-site lab, pharmacy and dental clinic.”

It is not known what the future of the building is as of right now.

