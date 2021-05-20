LOCAL NEWS: Akron’s Lock 3 Unveils Summer Movie Lineup

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The City of Akron is welcoming outdoor movie showings this summer, with Downtown’s Lock 3 as the main destination.

The movie screenings, which will be free to the public, are part of different sets of series called Sunday Cinema at Lock 3, Movies on the Great Streets, Community Partner Movie Series, and the North Hill Movie Series.

With a look at the different lineups, there is plenty to offer for moviegoers of all ages.

There are also themes to go along with the films depending on the day and location.

Of course, if weather changes and makes a turn for the worse, Lock 3 will have updates posted on its website and social media platforms.

One of the biggest series of movies will be on Sunday nights at the popular Downtown destination.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Sunday Cinema takes place every Sunday in June at 8 p.m. on the Lock 3 Akron Cleveland Clinic Stage. Guests are encouraged to bring your favorite blanket and watch a movie under the stars. Each movie will also feature a learning element, based on the theme of the movie. The following movies are confirmed:

June 6, 2021: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs | Theme – Nutrition

June 13, 2021: Playing with Fire | Theme – Fire Safety

June 20, 2021: The Lion King | Theme – Father’s Day

June 27, 2021: Pee-wee’s Big Adventure | Theme – Bike Safety

July 11, 2021: Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! | Theme – Humane Society

July 18, 2021: Karate Kid | Theme – Karate

Aug. 1, 2021: Madagascar Three: Europe’s Most Wanted | Theme – Zoo Animals

Aug. 8, 2021: Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch | Theme – Sports

Aug. 22, 2021: Sing | Theme – Dance Techniques

Aug. 29, 2021: Trolls World Tour | -Theme Akron Children’s Museum Monster Mission Course

Sept. 5, 2021: The Greatest Game Ever Played | Theme – First Tee Teaches Golf In addition to Lock 3, there is also going to be a set of films shown at different neighborhoods in Akron as listed below. It’s part of Movies on the Great Streets series that will help boost “the City’s Neighborhood Business Districts:” The following movies are confirmed at 8 p.m.: Friday, June 4, 2021: Kenmore, Kenmore Branch Library Parking Lot | Movie: School of Rock

Saturday, June 5, 2021: Merriman Valley, Weathervane Playhouse | Movie: Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, June 12, 2021: Maple Valley, Kerr Park | Movie: The Croods A New Age

Saturday, July 10, 2021: Middlebury, The Well | Movie: Soul Akron is also planning a movie series this year with Community Partner Movie Series to be screened at different locations in the city. The films that are scheduled so far are “From the Rough,” which will be shown at Mud Run Golf Course on July 15 and “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which will be shown on July 31 at Lock 3. Other films are planned for screening at the Patterson Park pool (July 25) and Reservoir Park (Aug. 15), though there are not films scheduled right now on those two dates. One more set of films will be shown this year at People’s Park on 760 Elma St. as part of the North Hill Movie Series: The following movies are confirmed: June 19, 2021: One Night in Miami

July 17, 2021: Raya and the Last Dragon

Aug. 21, 2021: Coco

Sept. 18, 2021: Soul This is part of Akron’s plan to get residents and visitors back in the area from Downtown to the neighborhoods. With Lock 3 in the mix, it will help implement “safe community entertainment, following all directives currently in place to provide top-notch experiences for the entire family.” More information on the films shown can be found here.

