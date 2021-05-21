The Bijou Star Files: Kimora Lee Simmons Response To Uncle Russ’s Lawsuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 21, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Legal Team Releases Statement In Wake Of Russell Simmons Alleging She Stole Stock Shares To Pay Current Husband’s Bail In Money Laundering Case

Kimora Lee Simmon’s legal counsel has provided an official statement regarding the legal allegations made by her ex-husband, Russell Simmons. See their response: Read More

LADY GAGA RAPE LED TO ‘TOTAL PSYCHOTIC BREAK’

Lady Gaga says she was never the same after she was raped as a teenager … explaining the way she underwent a “total psychotic break.” Read More

EXCLUSIVE T.I. RESPONDS TO SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSERS IN SONG …’Some Lying A** Bitches!!!’

T.I. seems to be letting out his frustrations over sexual assault allegations in his music … and it sounds like he’s going after his accusers. Read More

DONALD TRUMP SUED ‘CHINA VIRUS’ HURTS CHINESE AMERICANS

Donald Trump is getting dragged into court for using the term “China virus” … a new lawsuit says the former President caused a lot of harm to Chinese Americans with the phrase. Read More

PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCE HARRY GO OFF ON BBC FOR ’95 DIANA INTERVIEW… Probe Calls Network ‘Deceitful’

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are finally on the same page about something — condemning the BBC for the way it treated their mother … specifically regarding her now infamous 1995 TV interview. Read More

Macy’s & Bloomingdale’s End Business Relationship With Chrissy Teigen Following Resurfaced Cyberbullying Scandal

Popular U.S. retailers Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s are the latest companies to officially end business with Chrissy Teigen, due to her role in a cyberbullying incident that has recently resurfaced. Read More

Microsoft Is Retiring Internet Explorer Web Browser

Microsoft has just officially announced that after years on a steady decline, Internet Explorer finally will cease operations in June of 2022. Read More

President Biden Formally Signs Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill

In a recent press conference from the White House, President Biden (along with VP Kamala Harris) formally signed the new anti-Asian hate crime bill into law. Read More

Journalist Claims Barack Obama Called Trump A “Corrupt Motherf*cker” and “Racist, Sexist Pig”

It’s being reported that a new book Battle For the South: Inside the Democrats’ Campaign to Defeat Donald Trump,” forever president Barack Obama called Donald Trump “f***ing lunatic” and “corrupt motherf***er.” Read More

Michelle Williams Opens Up About Mental Health Journey; ”’I Need Help’ Are The Strongest Words A Person Can Say”

During a virtual Good Morning America appearance on Thursday, Michelle Williams opened up about her own mental health journey. Read More

Bride Marries A Wedding Guest After Groom Goes Missing

A bride in India decided to proceed with her nuptials and married a wedding guest after the groom disappeared from the wedding venue. Read More

NYPD Cop Let Dog Sleep In Heated Room While Autistic Son Froze To Death in Garage

A former New York City police officer is on trial for murdering his autistic 8-year-old son as prosecutors claim he allegedly made the child sleep in sub-freezing temperatures in the garage of his Long Island, N.Y., home, while the family’s dog, Bella, slept in a heated room. Read More

New York Announces A $5 Million Dollar “Vax & Scratch” Lottery For People Who Get Vaccinated

New York State is launching a new “Vax & Scratch” lottery program that will offer people $20 scratch-off lottery tickets for a $5 million Mega prize if they get vaccinated. Read More

The Goods, Not The Garbage: The Goodwill Asks People To Please Stop Donating Trash

Goodwill stores want people who donate to stop sending them their trash. Read More

Atatiana Jefferson’s Sister Files $10 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The sister of a Fort Worth woman killed by a police officer has filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit. Read More

Say What Now? Alabama Police Find $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine on Beach Shore

They say to never bring sand to the beach, but no one said anything about snow. Read More

Chris Rock Rips Cancel Culture for Rise in ‘Boring’ Entertainment [Video]

Chris Rock spoke out against cancel culture, noting that it’s led to “unfunny” and “boring” content from comedians. Read More

Future, Ciara, & Russell Wilson Celebrate Future Zahir’s 7th Birthday [Photos]

Future, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are sent love to their son Future Zahir on his 7th birthday. Read More

Say What Now? Testimonies Claim MC Kevin Fell From Hotel Balcony After Fearing Wife Would Catch Him Cheating

23-year-old Brazilian music MC Kevin died after a fall from a hotel balcony Sunday. Read More

Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off His Alleged Son [Photo]

The woman accusing Tristan Thompson of being the father to her son has shared the first photo of his alleged lovechild. Read More

T.I. & Tiny — One Of The Couple’s Accusers Is Allegedly A Man

The latest development in the sexual assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny is the revelation that one of the accusers is allegedly a man. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross On Societal Pressure To Get Married: Shut Up, I’ve Got So Many Things To Do

Tracee Ellis Ross is never one to shy away from speaking on her relationship status, recently she shared her thoughts on the societal pressure to tie the knot. Read More

Singer Sinead O’Connor Alleges Prince Assaulted Her During A Pillow Fight

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor is alleging that late entertainer Prince once physically assaulted her in a pillow fight gone wrong. Read More

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife, Kenya Duke, Claims He Cut Off All Communications With Her, Says She Has To Text Him Twice A Month To Ask For Money

It seems that the divorce proceedings between comedian Gary Owen and his Estranged Wife, Kenya Duke, are heating up. Read More

Future Appears To Shade Ex-Girlfriend Lori Harvey In Song: Tell Steve Harvey I Don’t Want Her

Did Future just take a dig at his ex in one of his songs? Read More

Wendy Williams Shares Rare Photo Of Chronic Foot Condition, Later Deletes

In a now-deleted post, Wendy Williams opened up to fans about her experience with lymphedema. Read More

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

The Post said Chris Cuomo advised not resigning in the wake of the accusations, which his brother has not done. Read More

Tokyo organizers say Olympics are ‘safe’ — public disagrees

The problem is that 60 to 80 percent of people in Japan, depending how the question is asked in public opinion polls, don’t want the Olympics to open in a pandemic. Read More

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT Back Together …IN AN OPEN RELATIONSHIP

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are indeed back together … but it’s not exclusive … and they’re both totally fine with that. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

