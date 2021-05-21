LOCAL NEWS: Akron-Canton Airport Adds Flight Services From Breeze Airways

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of Northeast Ohio’s airports is adding more services from a new airline that is coming to the operations.

Akron-Canton Airport has announced the arrival of Breeze Airways as the latest to “offer several new travel destinations for people flying.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Starting on June 26, July 7 and July 15, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana and Tampa, Florida. The Akron-Canton Airport is one of the 16 airports Breeze Airways will operate out of.

The airport is excited to have Breeze join its roster of airline companies offering flight options for residents in the areas, as well as those looking for cheaper alternatives to fly.

“Breeze Airway’s entry into the Akron-Canton Airport is a fantastic outcome of community support. This exciting partnership is the culmination of long-time passenger traffic, history of air service, public and private sponsorship and the airport’s dedication to airline success, says the Akron-Canton Airport President and CEO Ren Camacho.

“Breeze’s core values align perfectly with ours; anticipate this partnership to reflect innovative, customer-focused service with friendly, convenient service from the start to finish of any trip,” says Camacho.

Flights going to Tampa, Charleston and New Orleans will begin on June 26, July 7 and July 15 respectively.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of NurPhoto and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of izusek and Getty Images