LOCAL NEWS: ‘Suspicious’ Discovery at Chagrin River Near a Park in Willoughby

A group of children had found quite an object below a river near an area park on Cleveland’s far east side.

That “suspicious object,” which was discovered near Daniels Park North in Willoughby at Chagrin River on May 21, was what got crews over to the site.

After what looked to be “unexploded ordnance,” it came to be examined as a portion of “survey equipment.”

Local and state officials worked to identify the object and after inspecting it, determined it was survey equipment stamped with the United States Geological Survey lettering on it. The Willoughby Fire Chief said the object dates back to pre-World War II.

Daniels Park North and South were both closed when the investigation took place and the object was taken out of the river. Route 84 was also shut down in addition to the park. All have since reopened to the public and vehicles.

Despite the appearance of the object, it was not an “immediate danger to anyone.”

This is actually not the first time something was discovered at the Chagrin River. Last year, there was a 12-year-old boy who found “an artillery shell.”

