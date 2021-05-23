CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Lil Nas X Held Down ‘SNL’, Ripped His Pants On Stripper Pole [Video]

Wardrobe malfunctions, they happen.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Lil Nas X has been masterful at owning his truth and trolling his haters. So it only made sense that he ripped his pants while performing on Saturday Night Live.

Naturally, the wardrobe malfunction when he was performing “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the same song and video that got everyone’s panties in a bunch. Well, at least the intolerant folk. Just saying.

Apparently, tight pants and a stripper pole are not a good combination, especially on live television.

It also goes without saying that Lil Nas X would use the moments for more views (peep his reaction below). The guy is crafty.

Last night’s episode was also the season finale of SNL. Lil Nas X also performed “Sun Goes Down,” with no hitches.

Lil Nas X Held Down ‘SNL’, Ripped His Pants On Stripper Pole [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
(Nashua, NH 012316 ) Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum speaks during First-in -the Nation Presidential Town Hall at Radisson Hotel Nashua, New Hampshire January 23, 2016. Staff Photo by Chitose Suzuki
CNN Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum Over Racist…
 9 hours ago
05.24.21
Amazon Sued By Five Women Alleging Discrimination
FBI Investigating Nooses Being Found At Amazon Construction…
 10 hours ago
05.24.21
Get The Look: Recreate Doja Cat’s Futuristic Braids…
 10 hours ago
05.24.21
9 items
Red Carpet Rundown: Doja Cat, Saweetie And More…
 23 hours ago
05.23.21
Exclusives
Close