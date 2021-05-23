Ryan Destiny Shares Her Perfect Night In Which Includes Trying On Vintage Clothes, A Bedtime Skin Care Routine And Self-Care

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When she’s not taking flawless pictures, starring in hit TV series, and making us all swoon from her relationship with her equally gorgeous boyfriend Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny is busy turning her new Hollywood apartment into a home, a project she’s taken very seriously since the pandemic.

The gorgeous actress and singer recently invited Vogue into her sanctuary for a perfect night in where she showed fans how she likes to spend her nights when she has downtime in her schedule. While watching the video, the first thing we noticed was how stunning she looks and luckily, her makeup artist Ernesto Casillas took to Instagram to share the products used to achieve her glowing look. In a caption to a teaser of Ryan’s guided home tour, Ernesto listed every product used on Ryan’s face which included Narsissist Soft Matte Foundation and concealer, Laura Mercier “Honey” Translucent Powder, Benefit Cosmetics “Toasted” Bronzer and Makeup Revolution bronzer in “Dark” for her skin, and Pat McGrathreal shadows, Jlash USA x L Torres Beauty lashes and Huda Beauty Shop Bomb Brows in “Rich Brown” for her eyes. “You can’t tell me she’s not pretty af,” he included in the caption and we couldn’t agree more.

The look and feel of Ryan’s new space is just as stunning as she is and is decked out with soft textures, clean, neutral shades, and minimalist styling. She also added the touch of works by Black artists, including Sean Brown’s Sade-inspired CD-shaped rug and colorful blanket, alongside a powerful Dapper Lou photo that hangs in her hallway. “It’s really important for me to have Black art in my home,” the actress shared.

We also got a peek into the actress’s fashion sense as she was prepping for a few projects with her stylist Scot Louie. And if you’ve been following Ryan on Instagram then you know that her impeccable style is often the perfect mix of downtown fashion and 90s inspired pieces – a style the entertainer admits comes from “borrowing” other people’s clothing. Among those pieces includes a vintage Warner Brothers varsity jacket from her dad, musician Deron Irons, and a vintage leather Planet Hollywood jacket from her mom and manager, Dawn. However, when it comes to her favorite piece, she cites an oversized Balenciaga blazer from her character Alexandra Crane on Fox series Star as the one she loves the most.

After giving a guided tour of her apartment, ordering take out, baking a cake, and playing Sims, Ryan was ready to wind down and go to bed, which meant it was time for her nighttime skincare routine. She started her routine by removing her lashes, slathering her face with oil, and then washing it all off with water. From there, she used a cleanser to clean her face and neck of all makeup residue and after washing thoroughly, she moisturized her face to perfection. Once the makeup was all off, Ryan retreated to her bedroom, the place that she said she needs to feel the most peaceful. And with that, her perfect night in concluded!

Check out the actresses “casually” lounging in her Hollywood apartment below.

And spend the perfect night in with Ryan here.

Don’t miss…

Ryan Destiny Becomes The Official Face Of Black Opal

Ryan Destiny’s Black Opal Ambassadorship Is A Full Circle Moment

Ryan Destiny Shares Her Perfect Night In Which Includes Trying On Vintage Clothes, A Bedtime Skin Care Routine And Self-Care was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: