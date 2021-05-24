The Bijou Star Files: A-Rod Launches Men’s Make-Up Line

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 24, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below..

Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Product For Men

A Rod took to the ‘gram to announce his latest venture ‘Hims’, which is seemingly a cosmetics line for men. In this announcement, Alex Rodriguez shared the launch of his new makeup product. Read More

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL EDITED 80 GIRLS’ YEARBOOK PHOTOS… To Cover Up Cleavage

A Florida high school is getting dogged for editing yearbook photos of female students whose outfits were deemed too revealing … and now, they’re having to face the music. Read More

NEW JERSEY BABY HANDOFF 14-Y-O LEAVES NEWBORN WITH STRANGER …Seemingly Flees the Scene

A teenager who’d apparently just given birth left her kid with a woman who was grubbing at a New Jersey restaurant — but, luckily, the baby will get a good home after all. Read More

DOMINIQUE WILKINS ACCUSES RESTAURANT OF RACISM …Restaurant Says Just Enforcing Dress Code

Dominique Wilkins says he was straight-up denied service at an Atlanta restaurant because of the color of his skin, but the restaurant shot back, saying it was simply enforcing a dress code that was colorblind. Read More

PAUL MOONEY Eddie Murphy, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart ALL REACH OUT FOR TRIBUTE SHOW

Paul Mooney made the Laugh Factory in Hollywood practically his second home … so it’s only fitting to have a tribute there … and comedy royalty’s expected to attend. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON Family Claims Martin Bashir Tricked MJ …ALLEGES DOCUMENTARY CAUSED HIS DEATH

Michael Jackson‘s family — or at least some of them — are outraged by the revelations about the BBC’s Martin Bashir interview with Princess Diana, and they’re reportedly considering legal action. Read More

SIMONE BILES LANDS HARDEST VAULT …In Women’s Gymnastic History

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, but she may have just taken top spot with what is considered the hardest vault in women’s gymnastics … EVER. Read More

DRAKE MY MOM AND SON WILL WATCH …As I Accept Artist Of The Decade!!!

Drake is about to get a huge award and he wants his family close as he receives it. Read More

ILLINOIS COPS MISTAKE URN FILLED WITH ASHES FOR DRUGS …’That’s My Daughter!!!’

Newly released body cam footage shows a father in Illinois getting super emotional as cops searched an urn thinking they’d found his stash of meth — only to discover it was actually his daughter’s ashes. Read More

Bow Wow Accepts Soulja Boy’s Challenge To Do A Verzuz Battle

Hope y’all didn’t put your jersey dresses and Baby Phat velour suits away too fast because we’re about to get a second surge of nostalgia coming our way! Bow Wow has accepted Soulja Boy’s challenge to do a Verzuz battle. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Societal Pressure To Marry & Have Kids

It’s no secret there’s an unspoken rule that by a certain age women are expected to become wives and mothers. But for many, that’s not the main focus. In a recent interview Tracee Ellis Ross discussed the pressure society places on women. Read More

Nick Cannon Reportedly Expecting His 7th Child With ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Model Alyssa Scott

‘Wild ‘N Out’ host Nick Cannon is a very busy man. With a host of business and entrepreneurial ventures on his plate, the Cannon last name will long but be forgotten because he is reportedly expecting his 7th bundle of joy with ‘Wild ‘N Out‘ model Alyssa Scott. Read More

Lil Nas X Addresses Claims That He’s Looking For Clout Off Nicki Minaj: “I Will No Longer Mention Her”

In response to the backlash following mentioning Nicki Minaj in his new song, Lil Nas X took to social media to announce that he will no longer speak about her. Read More

President Biden Will Reportedly Host George Floyd’s Family On The Anniversary Of His Death

President Joe Biden is following up on the White House invitation he made to George Floyd’s family back in April. Read More

California Drops All Capacity Limits For Businesses & Ends Social Distancing Requirements Following Updated CDC Guidelines

Centers For Disease Control (CDC) recently updated its guidelines for mask-wearing for those who are vaccinated, many states have lowered their own guidelines in response—and California is the latest one that’s set to officially reopen. Read More

Snapchat Announces New Features And Now Has 500 Million People

Snapchat is doing big things in 2021! The company announced a series of new features and partnerships at its annual Partner Summit. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex Husband Kevin Hunter Threatens To Expose Charlamagne On Social Media

Kevin Hunter, ex husband to media mogul Wendy Williams, has some new drama that surprisingly isn’t related to his former marriage to Wendy. Read More

Kylie Jenner Responds After Reports Alleged That She & Travis Scott Are Back Together But Not Exclusively

Kylie took to social media to deny the reports after they started to circulate. She said, “You guys really make up anything.” Read More

Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Pregnant At 19 As The Result Of Being Sexually Assaulted By A Producer

Lady Gaga is opening up about the lasting pain and trauma she’s endured from being raped as a teenager and getting pregnant at 19, sparking a “psychotic” episode. Read More

Say What! H.E.R., Kehlani And Zendaya Almost Combined Their Talents To Form A Band

Back in the day H.E.R. almost joined forces with Kehlani and Zendaya to form a band! OZY founder Carlos Watson recently interviewed the award-winning artist H.E.R. on his show The Carlos Watson Show. During the chat, H.E.R. spilled some details on what could’ve been, but ultimately wasn’t. Read More

Wendy Williams Speaks On Her Decision To Share A Photo Of Her Feet To Raise Awareness For Lymphedema

Recently Wendy Williams took to social media to get real candid with her followers as she shared a photo of her feet to show the effects lymphedema has had on her. Read More

Wyoming Republican Senator Running For House Seat Admits To Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

A Republican Wyoming state senator told a local newspaper that he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18-years-old. Read More

Missing Arkansas Woman Found Wrapped In Sheet Under Ex-Boyfriend’s Mattress

According to authorities, the body of a missing Arkansas woman was located under her ex-boyfriend’s mattress Monday. Read More

Shanna Moakler Says Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian ‘Destroyed’ Her Relationship With Her Kids

Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has had a lot to say about her ex’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Now, she’s accusing the couple of ruining her relationship with her children. Read More

Doctors Amputate The Incorrect Leg Of An Elderly Man, Blames “Human Error”

Doctors accidentally amputated the wrong leg of an elderly man in a mistake that they are blaming on “human error.” Read More

Guards Who Were Supposed To Watch Jeffrey Epstein Admit To Falsifying Records But Will Avoid Jail Time

The federal jail guards who were supposed to keep watch over pedophile Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein on the night he committed suicide have admitted to falsifying records, but thanks to a deal with prosecutors, they will not face any jail time. Read More

XXXTentacion Half-Brother Suing His Mother For Allegedly Hiding Funds From His Estate

The half-brother of late rapper XXXTentacion is suing his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, for allegedly hiding money from the rapper’s estate. Read More

Former Girlfriend Of Rep. Matt Gaetz Has Agreed To Cooperate In His Sex Trafficking Case

U.S. Rep. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators in his sex trafficking case. Read More

6-Year-Old Boy Killed In Suspected Road Rage Incident In California

A 6-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday, caught in the middle of a suspected road rage incident while riding inside a car being driven by his mother in Orange County, California. Read More

SHEIN Responds To Backlash Over Racist Phone Case

Fashion Retailer SHEIN has responded to the backlash they have received for a phone case that showed a drawing of a handcuffed black man lying on the ground as a white arm draws a chalk outline around him. Read More

Quincy Jones Calls Elvis Presley A “Racist” And Claims Billie Holiday Taught Him To Stay Away From Heroin

During a recent interview Quincy Jones sat down and talked about music and gave his thoughts on Elvis Presley, Billie Holiday, and George Floyd’s protests. Read More

Kimora Lee Says Russell Simmons Lawsuit Is A “Desperate PR Ploy”

Two days after, Russell Simmons filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, claiming she stole shares of his stock to help bond her new husband out of jail. Read More

McDonald’s Is Being Sued For $10 Billion For Alleged Bias Against Black-Owned Media

Media Mogul Byron Allen has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp on Thursday, accusing the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. Read More

If I See Red, It Ain’t Dead: 53 Percent Of People Claim How You Like Your Steak Cooked Is A Deal-Breaker In Dating

A survey shows more than 53 percent of people wouldn’t date someone over how they like their steak cooked. Read More

Amazon Halts Construction at Connecticut Facility After Employees Discover 7th Case of “Rope Which Could Be Interpreted As A Noose”

Amazon has halted construction at a facility in Windsor, Connecticut after employees found the site’s seventh case of a “rope which could be interpreted as a noose.” Read More

Twitter Admits It Used Image-Cropping Algorithm That Gave Preference To White Faces

Twitter faced backlash last year after people began to notice its image-cropping algorithm that seemed to show bias towards White people and women. Read More

Ohio Cops Seize Weed Edibles Packaged To Look Like Normal Chips

Police in Ohio announced earlier this week that they seized an assortment of edibles that were packaged to look like popular brands of snack chips. Read More

Freeway Rick Ross Slams “Snowfall,” Claims The Show Is About Him

Freeway Rick Ross is slamming the hit FX series “Snowfall” for stealing his life story. Read More

Jeremih Lands Role In ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Jeremih is venturing out from singing to acting. Read More

Michelle Obama’s Ex Secret Service Agent Says She ‘Could Do Nothing’ When Witnessing Racism Against Former 1st Lady

Michelle Obama isn’t shy about speaking on racism she experienced as the First Lady. But now, one of her former secret service agents is opening up about seeing it. Read More

List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

Here are who won the big awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Sunday.

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

For a complete list of winners

‘EMPIRE’ STAR BRYSHERE GRAY PLEADS GUILTY IN FELONY DOM. VIOLENCE CASE Must Do Jail Time

Bryshere Gray — known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on “Empire” — has entered a guilty plea in his domestic violence case … and he’ll have to spend some time behind bars. Read More

C.D.C. Is Investigating a Heart Problem in a Few Young Vaccine Recipients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults vaccinated against the coronavirus may have experienced heart problems, according to the agency’s vaccine safety group. Read More

