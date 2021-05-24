LOCAL NEWS: Man Arrested After Threatening RTA Driver Over Facial Covering Guidelines

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A bus passenger is now behind bars after threatening to shoot a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority driver.

The motive was over mask-wearing policies that the patron refused to follow and become more irrate over the instruction.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The video shows a passenger approach a driver, saying, “I’ll blow your brains out.” The driver responds with, “Seriously? All you need to do is put on a mask.” The rider says, “I done showed you the mask.” The driver tries to reason with the man, saying, “I have a family. I have mother, 92 years old.” Yet, he says, again, “I could blow your brains out right now.” This incident captured on camera happened a couple of weeks ago on Cleveland’s southeast side. The video shows the passenger even tried to intimidate the driver so that she would not call police. “You call the police on me, that’ll be the last call you make. I promise you that,” he said.

After the driver said “It’s serious for me. It’s my job,” she was able to call for help after dropping that passenger off at Shaker Square.

That passenger, known as Kenneth Gulley, was soon arrested by RTA police officers. He is “sitting in jail as his case goes to a grand jury for felony charges.”

This latest situation is one of many involving RTA drivers and difficult passengers who refuse to follow rules involving masks and any type of facial covering.

It also has become one of the more recent examples of “why bus and train drivers worry about rage over mask rules.”

Despite the loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions and guidelines, anyone who rides an RTA bus or train must continue to follow instructions that include wearing masks. RTA has to follow them because they follow the “federal guidelines for public transportation.”

Anyone who operates a bus or train is told to “remind riders they need to wear a mask with RTA police standing by to step in to settle any trouble.”

