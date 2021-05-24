Bank of America Stadium Events Will Be Full Capacity This Fall

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A return to normalcy is fast approaching.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment President Tom Glick announced Monday that Bank of America Stadium will be open to full capacity “and under normal circumstances” for events starting with the Panthers’ first preseason home game August 21st against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We are delighted to have reached this point, and we know are fans are delighted, because we’ve been hearing from our fans,” Glick said. “We are committed to delivering an enjoyable and a safe environment for them.”

Masks will not be required for events, and the stadium will not require a proof of vaccination for entry. Those who wish to use masks are still welcome to do so, and the stadium will have masks available for those who don’t bring their own.

Glick also said there will be some holdover policies from their time at limited capacity, such as mobile ticketing, hand sanitzer stations, and enhanced cleaning including the use of disinfecting robots innovated during last season.

The full capacity will also apply to the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State as well as the Clemson vs. Georgia games that will take place before the Panthers regular season.

While the Monday announcement comes 88 days before the next scheduled event at Bank of America Stadium, Glick notes that they have left some room to adapt to changing policies.

“We will be monitoring public health guidelines and if there are any adjustments that we need to make, we’ll make them over that time, Glick said. “The key thing we wanted to confirm so people could enjoy their summer, and look forward to a football season that will be open for the preseason, the regular season, and the college football season.”

Glick also spoke to the team’s return to Wofford for Training Camp, scheduled to begin on July 27th, but did not have any details on if fans will be able to attend in person yet.

Monday also marked the first public comments from the Panthers on the switch to artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium with Glick noting that the turf will give them “a consistent, reliable playing surface for the Panthers & Charlotte FC”. Despite the NFLPA’s plea to teams to phase out artificial surfaces, Glick noted the desire to bring a “diversity of events” to the stadium to expand beyond their anchor tenants, including High School & College Football as well as live music.

Finally, the Panthers President shut down the talks and discussion that the Panthers had inquired about moving, including the land that Charlotte Pipe & Foundry will vacate just south of the stadium. “We’re focused on Bank of America Stadium, we’re making investments here,” Glick said. “It’s a great place and we’re going to bring more events here.”

Panthers owner David Tepper had previously speculated the Pipe & Foundry land, which is bigger than the Panthers’ current land plot, would be a viable option if the team decided to relocate.

