Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom

Lela Rochon knew her gorgeous red gown she wore to the Waiting To Exhale premiere party would come in handy again, one day, so she safely tucked it in her closet for the opportune time. Fast-forward some years and the red satin gown that once graced the red carpet was the perfect dress for her daughter Asia Rochon Fuqua to wear to prom! Lela captioned the photo, “Yes I saved the dress… wasn’t sure why but now I know.”

Lela and Asia are nearly twinsies but both brought their individuality to the dress. Both ladies served soft glam. While Lela wore an up do in the 90s, Asia wore soft waves with her face beat by Adam Christopher using AJ Crimson makeup and House Of Lashes.

The Rochon family made headlines in 2019 after photos of Nicole Murphy kissing Training Day director Antoine Fuqua hit the Internet and went viral, prompting a later apology from the reality TV star, who claimed they were just “family friends.”

She told Wendy Williams, “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

After the cheating scandal, Lela was bodyshamed and blamed for Fuqua’s cheating. Fans quickly noted Lela battles an autoimmune disease. The incident prompted Internet-wide appreciation for Rochon, who was a staple in Black classics like Harlem Nights, Boomerang and Why Do Fools Fall In Love.

