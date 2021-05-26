The Bijou Star Files: Gunshots Ring Out On AIR At George Floyd Square

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 26, 2020:

GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE GUNSHOTS RING OUT ON AIR …Cops Say Suspect at Large, One Person Shot

A live news report from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis turned into chaos and panic as the gunshots rang out and people ran for cover. Read More

DONALD TRUMP GRAND JURY CONVENED IN CRIMINAL PROBE

Former President Donald Trump could soon be criminal defendant Trump … prosecutors in New York have convened a grand jury that could indict him on criminal tax evasion and other charges related to the Trump org’s business affairs. Read More

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ SAMUEL E. WRIGHT DEAD AT 74 …Was Voice of Sebastian

Samuel E. Wright — known by millions as the voice of Sebastian the crab in “The Little Mermaid” — has died … Read More

ERICA MENA FILES TO DIVORCE SAFAREE …No 2-Yr. Anniversary

Erica Mena is throwing in the towel on her marriage to Safaree after less than 2 years as husband and wife, and as she’s currently expecting their second child. Read More

COVID-19 VACCINE WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE DIES …First Man to Get Vaccinated

William Shakespeare, the one famous for the COVID-19 vaccine, is dead … 5 months after getting inoculated. The other Shakespeare’s dead too, but you knew that. Read More

“I Want Some!” Texas Woman Breaks Into Spider Monkey Exhibit To Hand-Feed Animals Hot Cheetos

A Texas woman identified as Lucy Rae climbed into a spider monkey exhibit to hand-feed the monkeys Hot Cheetos. Read More

RUTH BADER GINSBURG LEAVES MOST EVERYTHING TO KIDS And Housekeeper Too!!!

Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave everything she had in her possession to her children and, interestingly enough, one of her trusted longtime employees … Read More

Rick Ross Backs J. Cole’s Decision To Play In The Basketball Africa League: “Should No Black Man’s Dreams Be Censored Nor Limited” (Video )

Rick Ross is dropping his two cents and backing J. Cole’s decision to live out his dreams of playing basketball on Rwanda’s Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League (BAL). Read More

Woman Claims Amber Rose Reached Out To Her Seeking Info About Amber’s Man Alex Edwards

Chile, a TikToker is putting Amber Rose on blast for allegedly sending her a series of messages inquiring about her connection to Amber’s man, record executive Alex “AE” Edwards. Read More

Larsa Pippen Responds To Montana Yao, Tells Montana The ‘Truth’ About Her Husband Malik Beasley

NBA baller Malik Beasley publicly apologizing to his estranged wife Montana Yao for stepping out in their marriage with Larsa Pippen was just the tip of the drama iceberg. Read More

People On Social Media React To Airlines Offering Payment Plans

After a year of indefinite lockdowns and not being able to catch flights, people are now coming out for the shenanigans and they are traveling and doing so with payment plans. Read More

Akon’s Car Stolen From Buckhead Gas Station While He Was Pumping Gas

Atlanta police are currently searching for a suspect responsible for stealing an SUV that belongs to Akon. Read More

54 Percent Of Americans Would Consider Leaving A Company If It Didn’t Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

Fifty-four percent of Americans say they would consider leaving a company if it didn’t speak out against racial injustice. Read More

Netflix Might Feature Video Games On Its Platform Soon; Company Reportedly Hired Executive To Oversee Gaming Plans

Could Netflix feature video games on its platform in the future? Newly released reports show it just might. Read More

Missing Man’s Body Found In Dinosaur Statue; Police Believe He Got Stuck Retrieving His Phone

A missing man’s body was found inside a dinosaur statue. Reports say he may have gotten stuck while trying to retrieve his cell phone. Read More

Master P Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From Lincoln University

Master P has now added “Dr.” to his name. The rap mogul received his honorary doctorate degree last week. Read More

GOP Texas Representatives Voted To Pass A Bill That Would Pull Funding From State Schools That Don’t Play The National Anthem Before Sporting Events

Texas GOP Representatives have voted to approve a bill that would pull funding from state schools that choose not to play the national anthem before athletic events. Read More

United Airlines Is Giving Away Free Flights To Vaccinated Travelers

United Airlines is offering fully vaccinated travelers a chance to win free flights for a year. Read More

Texas Lawmakers Pass Bill that Allows Residents to Carry Handguns Without a Permit

The Texas Senate passed a bill on Monday that would abolish the requirement for residents to receive a license to carry a handgun. Read More

Drake Pops Out with a Mystery Woman and People Aren’t Having It [Photo]

Does Drake have a new lady in his life? A photo of the rapper posed up on an unidentified woman hit the internet and people are running wild with speculation. Read More

…SZA Says ‘I Really Hate My Label’ After ‘Good Days’ Dropped Out Of The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

It’s unclear what has ruffled SZA’s feathers this time around, but she’s still at odds with her label. Read More

Police Identify Drug Dealer From Photo of His Hand Holding Block of Cheese

A drug dealer’s penchant for fancy cheese resulted in his downfall after police were able to identify him based on a photo he shared on what he believed to be an encrypted messaging service. Read More

Vivica Fox Says She Got Divorced Because She Was The Financial Provider: My Mother Didn’t Raise Me To Take Care Of A Man

If you want to get with Vivica Fox, you’d better be ready to bring home the bacon! Read More

Jay-Z’s Cannabis Brand Secures Partnership To Produce Over 900,000 Pounds Of Product

Jay-Z is making more money moves! Late last year, rapper-turned-entrepreneur Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) announced his plans to launch a cannabis brand, Monogram. Read More

