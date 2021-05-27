The Bijou Star Files: Sabrina Peterson Wants An Apology, T.I. Has a Testimony

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 27, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Sabrina Peterson Hints At Dropping Her Lawsuit Against T.I. & Tiny If They ‘Tell The Truth’ & Apologize Within 7 Days

Sabrina Petersen seems ready to move on from her ongoing legal dispute with famous couple T.I. & Tiny. Read More

T.I. Appears To Reference Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him & Tiny Harris While At Church: I’m Sorry I Ain’t The Creep You Want Me To Be

Did T.I. really bring that up in The Lord’s house? Read More

NAOMI OSAKA I’M NOT DOING MEDIA AT FRENCH OPEN… Cites Mental Health

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka says she’s taking a break from speaking to reporters at the French Open … saying it’s time for the media to focus on the mental well-being of athletes. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN FLUNKED THE BABY BAR… But Not Giving Up

Kim’s not giving up easy though, letting a fan know during a Q&A, “Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon” when they asked how she was doing with the test. Read More

CENTRAL PARK ‘KAREN’ Sues Old Bosses …YOU LABELED ME A RACIST!!!

Amy Cooper — who was branded Central Park “Karen” after calling cops on a Black man — is taking her former employer to court, saying they painted her with a broad, racist brush. Read More

KELLY CLARKSON TAKING OVER ELLEN’S DAYTIME TV SLOT… By Fall 2022

The search for Ellen‘s successor didn’t take long, and doesn’t come as much of a surprise … “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will take over the slot currently held by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after her 19th season concludes. Read More

CHADWICK BOSEMAN HOWARD U. NAMES COLLEGE AFTER HIM… Iger Kickstarts Fundraiser

Howard University is cementing Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy into its campus — putting his name on a college, and securing some financial backing from a Disney bigwig. Read More

PAUL MOONEY GETS HIS OWN DAY IN OAKLAND …May 19 Will Honor the Comedic Legend

The City of Oakland really came through on its promise to pay tribute to late comedian Paul Mooney … by declaring May 19 will henceforth be known as “Paul Mooney Day.” Read More

BRAD PITT WINS 50/50 JOINT CUSTODY … Big Loss For Angelina

Brad Pitt just won a huge victory in his child custody war with Angelina Jolie, and she lost in a very big way … Read More

ANTHONY DAVIS KARATE KICKS CROWDER’S NUTS… Gets Flagrant Foul

Anthony Davis‘ foot had a meeting with Suns forward Jae Crowder‘s baby maker during Tuesday night’s game … and it looked just as painful as it sounds. Read More

DMX PLANNED TO HONOR YOUNGEST SON …With Album Title

DMX‘s first posthumous album is going to be named after his youngest son — something that had been in the works before he passed … and it’s now happening thanks to a longtime collaborator. Read More

DONALD TRUMP RIPS PROSECUTORS OVER GRAND JURY In His Criminal Probe

Trump just ripped prosecutors for convening a grand jury in his criminal probe … he says the move is purely political. Read More

Cole Leaves Basketball Africa League To Head Home For ‘Family Obligation’

Cole has reportedly ended said career with the Rwanda Patriots BBC. Read More

Hairstylist Won’t Be Pressing Charges On Client Who Pulled A Gun On Her Over $45 Balance

A video recently went viral of an incident with a Milwaukee hairstylist and her client. In the clip, the client refused to pay the remaining $45 balance after she got her hair done at the salon, and then pulled out a gun on the hairstylist, DeAudrea. Read More

President Biden Orders More U.S. Intelligence Probing Into COVID-19 Origin

President Joe Biden is ordering more intel investigation into the origin of COVID-19. Read More

Woman Suing Sperm Bank Doctor, DNA Test Reveals He Impregnated Her With His Own Sperm

A New Jersey woman is accusing her OB/GYN of “medical rape” after learning he impregnated her when she sought artificial insemination from him in the 80s. Read More

Wendy’s Teams Up With Pringles For Spicy Chicken Sandwich-Flavored Chips

The chicken sandwich battle is definitely heating up. This time, with a twist. Read More

The Chicken Sandwich Saga Continues: Popeyes Introduces Blackened Chicken Sandwiches

The Chicken Sandwich saga continues… Read More

Tasmanian Devils Born On Australian Mainland For First Time In 3,000 Years

Tasmanian devils have been born on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years. Read More

Survey Shows More Than 25 Percent Of Unvaccinated People Don’t Plan On Following CDC Mask Guidelines

More than 25 percent of unvaccinated people said they wouldn’t follow CDC guidelines and won’t follow the rules for wearing masks outside. Read More

Half of Graduating High School Class In Texas Suspended Over Plastic Forks Pranks

Half of a graduating high school class in Texas has been suspended over a prank involving plastic forks. Read More

Demi Lovato Want People To Stop Commenting On Their Weight Loss

Demi Lovato says they want people to stop commenting on their weight loss. Read More

New Study Finds That Covid-19 Can Be Detected By Dogs in Under Seconds

Many people are unsure how the world will reopen once the pandemic is over; the issue is that vaccines do not last long, and reopening the borders for tourism and business could be difficult if people do not keep up to date with vaccines. Read More

White Woman Charged With Striking Two Black Women With Her Car During Andrew Brown Jr. Protest

In Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a white woman was arrested for allegedly driving into two Black women who were peacefully protesting the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. Read More

Jay-Z Sits Down With LeBron James In Season 4 Premiere Of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Season 4 of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” will premiere this Friday, May 28th, with some serious star power. Read More

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Social Media ‘Censorship’ Bill Into Law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on a piece of legislation Monday to crack down on what he calls social media “censorship.” The bill is in response to DeSantis’ beliefs that social media platforms are censoring conservatives. Read More

TikToker Reveals She Found Out Husband Was Cheating When She Saw His Name In A Birth Announcement

TikTok user Ami Addison revealed earlier this month that she found out her husband was cheating after reading his baby’s birth announcement in the newspaper. Read More

Juvenile Calls Young Buck a “B*tch Ass N*gga” in New Interview

Juvenile’s Vlad TV interview went left when unresolved tension between himself and Young Buck was rekindled. Read More

Terry McMillan Deactivates Her Twitter After Getting Dragged for Questioning Celebrities Who Decide Come Out

Terry McMillan deactivated her Twitter account over the weekend after tweeting a ridiculous post questioning why celebrities decide to come out and live their authentic lives. Read More

50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Responds to Vivica A. Fox Saying He’s the Love of Her Life

Vivica A. Fox recently went on record saying that ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is the love of her life. Well, apparently that comment was just a little too much for 50’s current girlfriend, Cuban Link, to ignore. Read More

Montana Yao Denies Getting Back With Malik Beasley After Blasting Larsa Pippen on Social Media: ‘Who Said I Took Him Back?’

Montana Yao wants you to know that she’s not back with Malik Beasley even though she went after his side-chick Larsa Pippen on social media. Read More

2-Year-Old With IQ of 146 Becomes Youngest American Mensa Member

A California toddler with an IQ of 146 has become the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring in the top two percent of the U.S. population. Read More

Coupled Up? Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Secretly’ Dating Model Irina Shayk

Kanye West may already have a new woman in his life. Read More

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Restaurant ‘Blaze’ Reopened After Voluntarily Closing Due To Failed Health Inspection

Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has reopened after failing a health inspection. Read More

Shaker Heights native is first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

Abbigail Bugenske, originally from Northeast Ohio, apparently called her mom screaming when she heard her name called. Read More

President Biden to visit Cleveland today to talk about economy, tour Tri-C campus

It’s the president’s first visit to Northeast Ohio since taking office. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

