Jamal Sutherland’s Family Calls For Criminal Charges Over His In-Custody Death After $10M Settlement

The family of a South Carolina man who died while in custody is pushing for the officers involved in his death to be arrested and charged following a multi-million dollar settlement awarded to his loved ones this week.
Sutherland’s death was brought to national attention after authorities released surveillance video documenting his last moments on January 5 at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. Sutherland, 31, lived with mental illness.
On Tuesday city council members in Charleston, South Carolina, unanimously approved a $10M settlement for Sutherland’s in-custody death which took place over 140 days ago.
“Justice for Jamal will come in many forms. We are pleased to have negotiated a settlement with the government entities that provides the type of civil justice he deserves, but our work is not yet done,” a family statement obtained by The State reads. The family goes on to say that individuals living with mental illness should be treated with dignity and asked for the community’s prayers.
Sutherland’s family were joined by supporters on Wednesday who marched in the streets of downtown Charleston, organized by the social justice organization, Racial Justice Network. Demonstrators assembled in front of the office of 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to again call for criminal charges. Wilson has vowed to view the case and announced she will make a determination next month.
“We should not be wondering what we are going to charge them with, but when we’re going to charge them. They should have been charged the day he died,” said Sutherland’s mom Amy.
Sutherland suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was transferred to the Al Cannon Detention Center after allegedly engaging in a physical alteration at the Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center, a mental health facility. Graphic footage from video released on May 12 shows that Sutherland was subjugated to pepper spray and repeatedly tased while detention center deputies forcefully pushed him onto his stomach. Officers claim Sutherland refused to leave his cell for a bail hearing appearance.
At one point Sutherland yells “I can’t breathe,” as the deputies position on top of him with their knees in his back.
Two involved deputies, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle were fired on May 17 after Sutherland’s family and grassroots activists staged demonstrations calling for accountability.
The case is being investigated by the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office along with the State Law Enforcement Division.
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
110 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Ashton Pinke, 271 of 110
2. Andrew Brown, 422 of 110
3. Matthew Williams, 353 of 110
4. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 4 of 110
5. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 5 of 110
6. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 6 of 110
7. McHale Rose, 197 of 110
8. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 8 of 110
9. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 9 of 110
10. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 10 of 110
11. Carl Dorsey III, 3911 of 110
12. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 12 of 110
13. Andre' Hill, 4713 of 110
14. Joshua Feast14 of 110
15. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 15 of 110
16. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 16 of 110
17. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 17 of 110
18. A.J. Crooms18 of 110
19. Sincere Pierce19 of 110
20. Walter Wallace Jr.20 of 110
21. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 21 of 110
22. Jonathan Price22 of 110
23. Deon Kay23 of 110
24. Daniel Prude24 of 110
25. Damian Daniels25 of 110
26. Dijon Kizzee26 of 110
27. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 27 of 110
28. David McAtee28 of 110
29. Natosha “Tony” McDade29 of 110
30. George Floyd30 of 110
31. Yassin Mohamed31 of 110
32. Finan H. Berhe32 of 110
33. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 33 of 110
34. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 34 of 110
35. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 35 of 110
36. Terrance Franklin36 of 110
37. Miles HallSource:KRON4 37 of 110
38. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 38 of 110
39. William Green39 of 110
40. Samuel David Mallard, 1940 of 110
41. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 41 of 110
42. De’von Bailey, 1942 of 110
43. Christopher Whitfield, 3143 of 110
44. Anthony Hill, 2644 of 110
45. De'Von Bailey, 1945 of 110
46. Eric Logan, 5446 of 110
47. Jamarion Robinson, 2647 of 110
48. Gregory Hill Jr., 3048 of 110
49. JaQuavion Slaton, 2049 of 110
50. Ryan Twyman, 2450 of 110
51. Brandon Webber, 2051 of 110
52. Jimmy Atchison, 2152 of 110
53. Willie McCoy, 2053 of 110
54. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2154 of 110
55. D’ettrick Griffin, 1855 of 110
56. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 56 of 110
57. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 57 of 110
58. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 58 of 110
59. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 59 of 110
60. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 60 of 110
61. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 61 of 110
62. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 62 of 110
63. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 63 of 110
64. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 64 of 110
65. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 65 of 110
66. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 66 of 110
67. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 67 of 110
68. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 68 of 110
69. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 69 of 110
70. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 70 of 110
71. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 71 of 110
72. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 72 of 110
73. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 73 of 110
74. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 74 of 110
75. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 75 of 110
76. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 76 of 110
77. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 77 of 110
78. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 78 of 110
79. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 79 of 110
80. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 80 of 110
81. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 81 of 110
82. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 82 of 110
83. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 83 of 110
84. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 84 of 110
85. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 85 of 110
86. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 86 of 110
87. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 87 of 110
88. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 88 of 110
89. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 89 of 110
90. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 90 of 110
91. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 91 of 110
92. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 92 of 110
93. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 93 of 110
94. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 94 of 110
95. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 95 of 110
96. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 96 of 110
97. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 97 of 110
98. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 98 of 110
99. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 99 of 110
100. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 100 of 110
101. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 101 of 110
102. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 102 of 110
103. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 103 of 110
104. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 104 of 110
105. Patrick Harmon, 50105 of 110
106. Jonathan Hart, 21106 of 110
107. Maurice Granton, 24107 of 110
108. Julius Johnson, 23108 of 110
109. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 109 of 110
110. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 110 of 110
