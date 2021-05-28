The Bijou Star Files: ‘Airport Boo Hoo Karen’ Has Meltdown

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Boo Hoo! ‘Airport Karen’ Has Meltdown and Asks to Speak to the ‘Manager’ After Being Told Not to Enter a Restricted Area

A woman went viral after going into a frenzy at Indianapolis International Airport, yelling at employees and other passengers and demanding to speak to a manager after security personnel allegedly confronted her for entering a restricted area. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN & KIDS ALL GOT COVID, SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION… During Baby Bar Crunch Time

Kim Kardashian had a really bad case of COVID-19 along with her kids, which shut down production of her show for 2 weeks … and she says it disrupted her studying for her second crack..Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK INCENSED AFTER FAN DUMPS POPCORN ON HIM… LeBron James Outraged

The 76ers say they’ve identified the popcorn-throwing fan and have pulled his season ticket membership AND hit him with an indefinite ban “from all events” at the arena. Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK HECKLER’S $100 MIL LAWSUIT DISMISSED… Defamation Claim Rejected

Russell Westbrook just scored another W over an NBA heckler — the $100 million lawsuit filed against the NBA superstar has been thrown out …Read More

BILL COSBY DENIED PAROLE

Bill Cosby struck out on his attempt to get released from prison … the parole board denied his request. Read More

DIDDY MASTERFUL TROLL OF BENNIFER 2.0??? Posts Throwback w/ J Lo!!!

Diddy’s at it again, seemingly shooting his shot with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, while she’s with another dude — or maybe he’s just trolling both of them. Read More

CARDI B I HAD NO ROLE IN FAN BEATDOWN, JUDGE!!!

Wants Lawsuit Tossed Cardi B claims she had ZERO involvement in the NYC beatdown of an autograph seeker … and that’s why she wants the guy’s lawsuit against her tossed out of court. Read More

LORI LIGHTFOOT Chicago Mayor Sued …YOU CAN’T FREEZE OUT WHITE REPORTERS

A rep for Mayor Lightfoot tells us, “The City has not had the opportunity to review the complaint and has not yet been served.” Read More

TIGER WOODS SPEAKS ON CAR CRASH REHAB ‘More Painful Than Anything I’ve Ever Experienced’

Tiger Woods is keeping it 100% real about his rehab for the injuries he suffered in his car crash — saying it’s the most painful experience of his life. Read More

MILLI VANILLI Real Singer John Davis DEAD FROM COVID

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 … according to his daughter. Read More

Lala Anthony Joins The Cast Of The Hulu Series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

It looks like Lala Anthony has yet another acting role to add to her resume. This time she’ll be joining the cast of the Hulu hit series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” Read More

No Drip For You: Kim Jong Un Bans Skinny Jeans, Mullets & Nose Rings

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has announced a ban on mullets and skinny jeans over fears that they may lead to a “capitalistic lifestyle.” Read More

Nominations For The 2021 BET Awards Announced; Megan Thee Stallion And Da Baby Lead With Seven Nominations Each

The time has come to award Black Excellence in entertainment! BET has officially announced the nominees for the 2021 BET Awards, airing LIVE on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/PT. Read More

Jeff Bezos Will Be Stepping Down As Amazon CEO July 5

Jeff Bezos is going to formally step down as the CEO of Amazon in July. Read More

Rep. Ilhan Omar Says In Order To Get ‘True Justice’ For George Floyd The Government Needs To Dismantle ‘The Systems That Allowed’ Him To Die

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. says the United States needs to dismantle “the systems that allowed” George Floyd to die if the country wants to see “true justice.” Read More

Lauren London Opens Up About Losing ‘Love Of My Life’ Nipsey Hussle And Returning To Acting

Lauren London has gone on a very emotional journey to rebuild her life after her world was shattered two years ago following the death of Nipsey Hussle. Read More

