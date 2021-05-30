CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio State University Issues Safety Notice After Robberies

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

According to NBC4i, The Ohio State University has issued a neighborhood safety notice following the robbery at gunpoint of a student and two other people.

Columbus Police responded to the robbery call around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North High St. and East Maynard Ave. The three victims reported they were in the nearby alley when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun, and demanded their property.

Suspect details are limited and police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Ohio State University Issues Safety Notice After Robberies  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Catfish’ Star Kamie Crawford On Owning Her Curves…
 9 hours ago
05.31.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…
 20 hours ago
05.30.21
Recreate This Simple Day To Night Memorial Day…
 20 hours ago
05.30.21
Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride…
 1 day ago
05.30.21
Exclusives
Close