Drake Shows Love To Cleveland Rapper In New Instagram Post

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Drake has a lot to celebrate: After scoring Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award and closing in on the completion his forthcoming album, the Canadian rapper partied with Cleveland’s very own Doe Boy.

|| RELATED: Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’ ||

|| RELATED: Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree ||

“@Doeboy visits always turn the room to 100,” the rapper captioned a pic he posted on Instagram. Drake has always had an eye for emerging talent. Throughout the years, he’s linked with acts like The Migos, 21 Savage and others who have gone on to become major players in the Hip-Hop game.

For his part, Doe Boy shared the photo as well. “SCARY HOURS,” he wrote on the his Instagram page.

Scary Hours is the title of Drake’s 2018 extended play release that featured the smash hit “God’s Plan.” On March 5, he released Scary Hours 2, which featured guest appearances by Rick Ross and Lil Baby. Doe Boy’s cryptic caption left some wondering if he was hinting at a possible collaboration in the near future.

This isn’t the first time Drake has shown love to Doe Boy. Last November, Drizzy posted the cover art for Doe Boy’s Demons R Us project on his Instagram story. The project made an impact with fellow rappers Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert as well: Both artists gave the album a major co-sign with IG story posts.

It has been a steady grind for the Cleveland rapper. His debut, Boyz N Da Hood, caught the attention of many rap fans. The collaborative album with Lex Luger was released in 2012 and four years later, he would ink a deal with Future’s Freebandz Records. But without a doubt, the release of Demons R Us marked an important turning point for the rapper.

As his status within the game continues to build, Doe Boy has not stopped working. In late March, he dropped the official video for his song, “Myself.” The video is currently on its way to 650,000 views on YouTube.

In January, the rapper spoke with REVOLT about making it in the industry, recalling a specific encounter that let him know he had officially arrived.

“That moment when I was at Diddy’s house, I knew I was on.” Doe Boy said. “When I really looked around, man what the fuck am I doing in here? It’s crazy, what? P. Diddy sent me his address and told me to pull up to his house, stop playing. S–t crazy.”

His “Street N—a Too” freestyle has also built momentum online. It will be interesting to see what else we get from the rapper in 2021.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Drake Shows Love To Cleveland Rapper In New Instagram Post was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com