LOCAL NEWS: Little Italy’s Feast of the Assumption is Back On This Summer!

After sitting out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Cleveland’s most iconic celebrations is making a return in one of the city’s famed neighborhoods.

The Feast of the Assumption is ready to welcome Little Italy visitors, businesses and residents along with those from “around the country” back this year as the summer staple is a go.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“For more than 120 years, Holy Rosary Parish’s Feast of the Assumption celebration has been a time for families to come together to honor and commemorate their rich cultural heritage,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.” “With gratitude to God’s Providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” said Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy. “We look forward to celebrating this solemnity and parish tradition in 2021 with a profound sense of gratitude.”

This year’s Feast is scheduled for Aug. 12 through 15.

