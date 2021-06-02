The Bijou Star Files: What Jay-Z, The Kardashian’s and ‘Bath Salt’s’ Have In Common

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 2, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jay-Z’s Mention Of The Kardashians On DMX’s ‘Exodus’ Album Has People Talking!

Jay-Z is one of the many iconic features on DMX’s posthumous album and with a reputation like Jigga’s its normal for his bars to spark some debate! One line from his verse on “Bath Salts” drew a lot of attention to the track, which also features Nas, after Jay mentioned one of the most famous families to date–The Kardashians. Read More

DABABY QUESTIONED BY COPS IN MIAMI SHOOTING

The rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, say’s, “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.” Read More

DMX Flesh Of My Flesh … DAUGHTER PERFORMS AT TX TRIBUTE SHOW

DMX‘s music is still living on through his daughter … she took the stage at a show in his honor, and she put her own twist on her father’s famous songs. Read More

TYRON WOODLEY VOWS TO BREAK JAKE PAUL’S JAW… ‘I’m Pumped Up!!!

Woodley is speaking out on the big event … promising to wreck the YouTube star’s face when they face off in August. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ 911 AUDIO FROM SHOOTING …New Take on Perp’s Ride

Multiple eyewitnesses to the Boosie Badazz shooting tell a different story from initial reports about the chaotic scene, his getaway from the shooter … and what the shooter was driving. Read More

Dream Doll Shares That She Identifies As Bisexual

While sitting naked on top of a statue of a rainbow horse, with pink box braids, the “AHT AHT AHT” rapper and former ‘Bad Girls Club’ star shared a photo on Instagram that she identifies as bisexual. Read More

Can We Taaaalk?! DaniLeigh Says She Is Not Here For Random FaceTime Calls!

We all have our own ideas of proper phone etiquette, especially in a world where there’s an innumerable amount of ways to get in contact with someone. Some of us are horrible texters, and some of us don’t like to pick up the phone to chat, but DaniLeigh made it clear Monday night, you better not hit her on FaceTime! Read More

Saweetie Pays For Custom Gear After A Fan Tried To Gift It To Her In Houston!

Many artists have created custom pieces of work for their favorite celebrities, but it isn’t everyday they actually get to put the work into a celeb’s hands! A clothing designer from Queens, NY recently got the chance to give Saweetie a clothing set he custom made for her, but the Icy Girl was not here for the handout. Read More

Tokyo Vanity, Chad Ochocinco Speak Up For The Bonnet-Wearers In The Bonnet Debate

After a video of a few Black women wearing bonnets at an airport went viral a little more than a week ago, a debate erupted online about whether or not women should wear bonnets and head scarves in public. Read More

Alexis Skyy Blasts Akbar V For Talking About Her Daughter’s Disability: ‘You Called My Baby Braindead!’ (Video)

Things took an ugly turn in the beef between Alexis Skyy and Akbar V Monday night when Alexis called out Akbar for speaking on her daughter Alaiyah’s disability. Read More

Florida Airman Charged With Raping 11-Year-Old Girl He Met Online

A Florida airman has been accused of crossing state lines from his home base in Atlanta and raping an 11-year-old girl in her yard. Read More

Three Tacoma Officers Charged In Death of Black Man Who Was Hogtied With A Spit Mask

On May 27, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson stated that three Tacoma policemen have been charged in the death of a Black man who died while being restrained in March 2020. Read More

China Reports First Human Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu

China has officially reported its first human case of H10N3 bird flu. Read More

Couple Who Fell From Balcony In Viral Video Expected To Survive

A couple has gone viral after a video of them plunging 25 feet to the ground took the internet by storm. Luckily, their injuries are not critical. Read More

Florida Concert Promoter Charges $18 For Vaccinated Fans, $1000 For Unvaccinated Fans

Even though Florida governor Ron DeSantis put a bill into law that stops businesses from forcing patrons to prove vaccination and threatening violators with heavy fines, promoters are charging more to unvaccinated guests anyways. Read More

Say What Now? Elderly Woman’s Decomposing Body Found in Madrid Apartment Partially Eaten by Cats [Photo]

A strong odor inside a Madrid apartment building led to a gruesome discovery that has shocked neighbors and even police officers. Read More

Mary J. Blige Drops Trailer for ‘My Life’ Documentary [Video]

After 30 years in the music industry, Mary J. Blige is giving fans some insight on the makings of one of her best received albums to date: her 1994 sophomore project, My Life. Read More

Coachella Announces Dates for April 2022 [Photo]

Coachella has officially announced its 2022 festival dates. Read More

Biden Announces Plan to Narrow Racial Wealth Gap on Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial

President Biden on Tuesday will announce several initiatives to reduce racial disparities, including a pledge to boost federal contracts to minority-owned businesses by 50 percent and a rollback of two Trump-era actions that have hamstrung fair housing laws. Read More

Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Caught Faking Khloe Kardashian DM [Photo + Video]

Kim Cakery shared a screenshot that looked like a DM from Khloe Kardashian, but proof was later shared showing that it wasn’t what it seemed. Read More

Sabrina Peterson Responds To T.I. And Tiny Laughing At Her Apology Request [Photos + Video]

Sabrina Peterson has responded to T.I. laughing off to her apology request. Read More

Say What Now? A ‘Drunk Dude’ Accidentally Broke Into an Airbnb Full of Police Officers in Viral TikTok Video — and Made It Out Alive

A group of Montana-based sheriff’s deputies posted a video to TikTok alleging they apprehended a “drunk dude” who broke into the Airbnb that they were renting in Milwaukee. Read More

Raven-Symoné’s Weight Loss and ’48-Hour Fast’ Draws Mixed Reactions from Fans [Video]

Raven-Symoné proudly celebrated losing 28 pounds in a video she shared to Instagram over the weekend, but many of her fans were not as thrilled with her weight loss. Read More

California Principal Escorted Out By Police After Going Off Script During Graduation Speech [Video]

A California high school principal was escorted off campus last week after going off-script during a graduation speech. Read More

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ with Travis Scott as They Spend Memorial Day with His Family in Texas

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi appeared to be one big happy family this Memorial Day. Read More

Wendy Williams Reportedly Refused to Take a Picture with Fellow NYC Radio Legends Angela Yee and Miss Jones

Wendy Williams reportedly refused to participate in a photo with two other New York City radio titans. Read More

OJ Simpson Shares His Thoughts On Bill Cosby Refusing To Take Sexual Offender Course: It Probably Cost His Parole

OJ Simpson took to Twitter during Memorial Day weekend to share his thoughts about Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and actor Bill Cosby. Read More

Mike Epps & Wife Kyra Expecting Their Second Child Together, His Sixth

Congratulations are in order for comedian Mike Epps and his beautiful wife, TV producer Kyra Epps, on their new bundle of joy. Read More

LHHNY Star JuJu Is Married!

Congratulations to Love and Hip Hop: New York star Juju Castaneda on her recent nuptials. Read More

Gabrielle Union Speaks On Her Black Experience In Hollywood & Appearing On ‘Friends’: Assimilate, Disappear, Be Complacent

Gabrielle Union doesn’t hold anything back. When discussing what it’s like to be a Black entertainer in Hollywood, she’s always conscious and concise in her message. Read More

Vivica Fox Receives Apology from 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link: I Take The Blame For All The Commotion

Actress Vivica Fox has received an apology from her ex 50 Cent’s current girlfriend after a social media exchange. Read More

LeBron James – Police Officer Who Mocked NBA Star In TikTok Video Has Been Fired

Nate Silvester, the Idaho officer who mocked LeBron James for a post he made about the policeman who fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant, has officially been fired. Read More

Ohio lifts COVID health orders: What that means for you

Businesses can still require masks or maintain other COVID-19 safety precautions at their own discretion. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: