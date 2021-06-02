CLOSE
30K Worth of “Grey Death Power” Drug Confiscated

Lashaye Genisis Bowles and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts Mug Shot

Source: Pickaway County Jail / Pickaway County Jail

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio State Troopers confiscated approximately $30,000 worth of drugs — including a mixture called “grey death powder” — during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.

Troopers say “grey death” is a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil. They also seized about 235 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspects are both Detroit residents: Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 21, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts 25. They have been federally charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, they each face up to 33 years in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

