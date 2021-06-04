The Bijou Star Files: Diddy’s ATL Party Was Fire…Literally !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Dancer Reportedly Catches Fire at Diddy’s Party in Atlanta

Diddy’s known for throwing over-the-top parties, but for one dancer things just got a little too lit. Read More

BIZARRE WEDDING Bride Dies During Nuptials… FAMILY OFFERS UP SISTER INSTEAD!!!

Weddings in India are hardcore, ’cause even a bride’s death didn’t kill the wedding day vibes — the groom just married the woman who was going to be his sister-in-law … on the spot! Read More

LEE BAILEY FAMED LAWYER DEAD AT 87

Bailey’s oldest son, Bendrix Lee Bailey, reports that F. Lee died Thursday morning in Georgia, where he was in hospice. Read More

VON MILLER CHANGING UNBORN SON’S NAME DESPITE TATTOO

Attention all tattoo artists in Denver … Von Miller could be needing a cover-up soon!!! Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’M DELORES THE POODLE!!! ‘Paw Patrol’ Trailer Drops

Kim Kardashian has a treat for her fans — the trailer to the movie in which she plays a badass poodle. Yep, it’s “Paw Patrol” time!!! Read More

UNITED AIRLINES BUYING 15 SUPERSONIC JETS …NY to London in 3.5 Hours!!!

United Airlines is one giant step closer to getting passengers from NYC to London in less than 4 hours. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT OUTRAGED OVER APPARENT NIKE SHOE LEAK ‘Not Approved To Be Made’

Vanessa Bryant says Nike shoes she designed to honor Kobe and Gianna have been leaked … and she’s outraged over it, claiming they should have NEVER been made. Read More

RAPPER LIL LOADED’S DEATH COPS GOT CALL ABOUT SUICIDE …Mom Said He Was Upset About a Breakup

Lil Loaded’s mother is the person who called police after finding him dead from a gunshot to the head, and we’ve learned she instantly knew what had upset her son. Read More

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS 10,000 VOLUNTEERS QUIT OVER COVID CONCERNS… 50 Days To Games

Another major blow for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics … nearly 10,000 volunteers have QUIT over COVID fears just 50 days before the Games are set to begin. Read More

TEKASHI 6IX9INE’S BABY MAMA HERE’S MY NEW BODY After Plastic Surgery Scare

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mama is on the up and up after her plastic surgery scare down in Colombia … she’s back in the States, showing off her mommy makeover. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out NBA Players In Rant & Walks Off Set–Says They Don’t Speak Up For Black Coaches (Video)

Stephen A. Smith is over it and has a lot to say, per usual. This time he had to walk away after delivering his rant. Read More

Falynn Guobadia Shares That She’ll Be Telling Her Truth Following The News Of Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Engagement

After Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia shared the news about their engagement his soon-to-be-ex-wife Falynn Guobadia has said little to none about their union. But it looks like next week that will change as she will be speaking out about the situation, and telling her truth. Read More

Tiffany Haddish To Play Legendary Olympic Track & Field Star Florence Griffith Joyner In Upcoming Biopic

It has just been announced that Tiffany Haddish is set to play the legendary and glamourous track & field star Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic. Read More

Amazon CEO Announces The Company Will No Longer Screen Employees For Marijuana Use

Amazon CEO Dave Clark recently announced the company will be making some major changes to its policies in an effort to become “Earth’s best employer and Earth’s safest place to work”. One of the biggest adjustments will be made to the company’s drug testing policy. Read More

Los Angeles-Based Cannabis Delivery Company Is Looking For An Intern To Test Products And Write Reviews

Emjay, a Los Angeles-based weed delivery service, is looking for an intern to test products and write reviews. Read More

Drake’s “More Life” Marijuana Line Parts Ways With Canopy Growth Corp.

Drake’s Cannabis company has parted ways with Canadian weed cultivator Canopy Growth Corp. Read More

Drai’s Beachclub And Nightclub Announces Multi-Year LIVE Residency Deal With Rick Ross

Drai’s beach club and nightclub has announced a new multi-year deal with Rick Ross in Las Vegas. Read More

Kylie Jenner To Launch Kyliebaby; New Line For Baby Products And Apparel

Kylie Jenner is planning to launch Kyliebaby, a line of baby and bath products. Read More

Dr. Fauci Says Leaked Emails On Lab Leak Are Misconstructed

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the email he received last year from the US-based EcoHealth Alliance regarding the lab leak has been misconstrued. Read More

Walmart Will Give 740,000 U.S. Employees Free Samsung Phones

Walmart plans to give 740,000 U.S. store employees free Samsung phones. Read More

Veteran’s Microphone Muted While Speaking on Black Community’s Role in the Origins of Memorial Day

After a war veteran began to speak on the Black history of the commemoration, the organizer of a Memorial Day gathering in Hudson, Ohio, muted his microphone halfway through his speech. Read More

Capitol Rioter Who Took Pics in Pelosi’s Office is Selling Signed Copies of the Photos for $100 in Order to Afford Legal Fees

Richard “Biglo” Barnett, the Capitol rioter who arrogantly posed for photos sitting with his feet propped up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, is now selling signed copies of the infamous photos…Read More

NFL Ends Policy That Assumes Black Players Have Lower Cognitive Function

In a $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, the NFL vowed on Wednesday to stop using “race-norming,” which presumed Black players started with inferior cognitive function, and to evaluate historical results for any potential race prejudice. Read More

Son of Former NFL Player Rae Carruth Set to Graduate from High School

The son of former football player Rae Carruth, who nearly died when his father ordered a hit on him and his mother, is set to graduate from high school. Read More

Sean Paul Addresses Rumors About Jay-Z Being Jealous of His Beyonce Collab, Whether He’d Participate in a VERZUZ Battle and More

Sean Paul stopped by Two Bees, where he clarified earlier comments regarding Jay-Z being jealous of his Beyonce collaboration and revealed why he would never participate in a VERZUZ battle. Read More

Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For $18,000

First, people started dropping serious coin on digital art in NFT’s, and now it’s invisible art. Yes, you read that right: invisible. Read More

Woman Served Deep-Fried Towel Instead of Chicken in Fast-Food Order

Maybe it’s a new meat alternative? A woman in the Philippines said she was shocked to discover a deep-fried towel in her chicken order from a restaurant… Read More

9-Year-Old Girl And 4-Year-Old Sister Crash Their Parent’s Car Into Semi-Truck

A 9-year-old and her 4-year-old sister walked away unscathed after crashing head-on with a semi-truck after stealing their parent’s car. Read More

Yung Miami Of City Girls Stuns Fans With A Photo Of Herself Holding Hands With Diddy

Just a few days after Diddy shared a #TBT of him and ex Jennifer Lopez, rumors are circulating that he and Yung Miami are now dating. Read More

Porsha Williams’ Fiance Simon Guobadia Says Ex Falynn Cheated On Him & Is Pregnant, Identifies Alleged Man

New details and allegations are surfacing about Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia split from her ex-husband Simon Guobadia. Read More

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Fiancée Shantel Jackson Drops 2014 Lawsuit Against Him, Previously Accused Him Of Assault & Stealing $3 Million In Jewelry From Her

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson has dropped her lawsuit against the boxer. Read More

Gizelle Bryant Reveals She & Ex-Husband Jamal Bryant Didn’t Have A Prenup In 2009 Divorce, Fought Over Finances: I Will Never Do That To Myself Again

Gizelle Bryant recently dished on her 2009 divorce from Jamal Bryant–and she’s also advocating for prenups after her experience! Read More

