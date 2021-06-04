Falynn To Share What Led To Divorce In Tell-All Interview And Simon Responds: ‘The Face of Cheating Wife…”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Falynn Guobadia shared that in a soon-to-be-released interview she’d be candidly discussing her side of the drama between her and her estranged husband Simon Guobadia, who’s now engaged to her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Porsha Williams.

“Simon doesn’t get caught unless he wants to be caught,” Falynn is heard telling Adam Newell — the man who interviewed her — in the trailer that dropped earlier today (June 3).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In one clip, she mentions, “I meant what I said when I took my vows — it hurts, it hurts like hell,” seemingly speaking on Simon and Porsha’s recent engagement. In another, she shares, “I love hard, I love really hard,” as she dabs tears away from her eyes.

On Instagram, the RHOA season 13 newbie shared the trailer with a caption that read, “My truth… Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10th. @upandadamlive.”

In response to her post, Simon shared the trailer on his Instagram account with a caption the read, “The Face of Cheating Wife… Let’s start with why I filed for divorce. Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post divorce. His Instagram handle is @itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

Following up on Simon’s suggestion, @its_onsite screengrabbed a video @itsjaylanbanks posted on his account of him on vacation in the Dominican Republic 27 weeks ago. In the caption, he wrote, “This was my first experience outside of the country. I’m very grateful for my friends @iamsimonguobadia & @falynnguobadia for bringing me along with them and showing me that there are better things in life rather just than the clubs. I was taught something on this trip and that was to enjoy life and love everyone close to you. Cheers to more life.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the drama between any of the parties involved will be over soon. Especially with Simon now alleging that Falynn is pregnant with the child of a man she supposedly cheated on him with — and the full interview of Falynn speaking on her “truth” set to air next week. For the record, Simon’s claims haven’t been substantiated and only time will tell regarding what Falynn speaks on in her latest interview.

If anything, on her Instagram Stories a few minutes ago Falynn shared a post about “people with narcissistic personality disorder” — seemingly a subliminal shot taken at Simon… We’ll keep you posted.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name

Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Falynn To Share What Led To Divorce In Tell-All Interview And Simon Responds: ‘The Face of Cheating Wife…” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com