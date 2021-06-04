Motorist Shoots Mailman During Road Rage Attack In Cleveland

A heated argument between a U.S. Postal Carrier and another driver ended in gunfire, according to police.
On Wednesday (June 3), mailman Luthor Pettit Jr. said a motorist accused him of hitting his side view mirror in the 1400 block of E. 88th Street just after 3 p.m.
The suspect then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired several shots at Pettit before leaving the area. Pettit, a mailman for 36 years, was struck twice in the arm.
Cleveland 19 reports that several witnesses to the afternoon attack called 911 and performed first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals. Pettit is expected to make a full recovery.
“Postal Inspectors continue to monitor the situation very closely, as the Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously and remains focused on the needs and safety of its employees.”– Statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Incidents involving road rage are common across the nation. As the number of motorists increase at a much higher rate than U.S. roadways can accommodate, overly aggressive drivers can create dangerous – and sometimes fatal – confrontations.
In an analysis of more than 10,000 road rage incidents over seven years, there were at least 218 murders and 12,610 injuries.
Police are still searching for the shooter, describing his vehicle as either a beige or gray Hyundai, or a short SUV. Anyone with information regarding the attack can contact the Cleveland police or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
