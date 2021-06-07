The Bijou Star Files: Eva Say’s Porsha’s Not Her Girl However There’s Code

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Eva Marcille Shares Her Thoughts On Porsha Williams’ Engagement To Simon Guobadia

"I do not like Porsha, she's not my friend," said Eva. "I would still never hook anyone up with Dennis [McKinley] either because there's a code. At some point she was my friend, at some point we were cool, and that alone I wouldn't just do it off of girl code."

The Man Accused Of Being Falynn Guobadia’s Side Dude Flat Out Denies He And Falynn Have A Romantic Relationship (Exclusive)

The man who Simon Guobadia alleges has been sleeping with his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia is finally speaking out after Simon dropped some receipts today accusing the pair of creeping.

EL PASO MOM ARRESTED INFILTRATED MIDDLE SCHOOL …Passed as Teen Daughter!!!

A Texas mom's social experiment ended up with her facing criminal charges after she successfully infiltrated a middle school disguised as her 13-year-old daughter.

CLARENCE WILLIAMS III DEAD AT 81 ‘Mod Squad,’ ‘Half Baked’

Clarence Williams III — famous for roles in "The Mod Squad," "Half Baked" and several other movies and shows — has died.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE BABY GIRL’S HERE!!! Has Diana, Queen’s Names

Prince William and Kate Middleton have given their congratulations to Harry and Meghan, saying, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili."

DONALD TRUMP PANTS ON ASS-BACKWARDS!?! Lookin’ Like A No-Fly Zone

Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina for a speech to Republicans, but the headline may be in his pants!

MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL WEIGH-IN IS FULL-ON SHOW …Music, Smack Talk, Crazy Spectacle!!!

If a big part of boxing is showmanship, the Logan Paul/Floyd Mayweather fight is world-class.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DROPS $1 MIL ON CARS FOR HIS INNER CIRCLE… Rolls-Royce For Himself

Floyd Mayweather is taking care of the people who take care of him — buying a fleet of cars for his closest friends, family and team members …

ELON MUSK TARGETED BY ‘ANONYMOUS’… Warning Shots Fired???

Elon Musk appears to be in the crosshairs of a notorious group of hackers who are responsible for some of the biggest digital breaches/leaks in modern history.

KATT WILLIAMS TO COMICS AT LARGE CHILL ON ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ OUTRAGE …Time to Be Better in 2021

Katt Williams has a challenge for all comedians who are griping about the state of comedy in 2021 because of so-called "cancel culture" … do better, be better and be funnier.

JENNIFER LOPEZ Checkin’ Out L.A. Schools …MOVIN’ IN WITH BEN???

Jennifer Lopez was on a mission Friday, visiting at least one school in the L.A. area, which could be a blazing signal she and Ben could end up under the same roof.

FRENCH MONTANA ON SET FOR ‘NAT’L CHAMPIONS’ FLICK Lemme Give Acting a Try!!!

French Montana is pulling a LeBron James, of sorts, with his latest gig — getting in front of the camera for an acting role … in which he's set to play a fictionalized version of himself.

EXCLUSIVE FLOYD MAYWEATHER COULD MAKE $100 MIL FOR LOGAN PAUL FIGHT… Jake Paul ‘Probably’ Next

44-year-old Floyd says he expects to make between $50 and $100 MILLION for the 8 round exhibition against Logan and believes he can pull similar figures against Jake.

50 CENT SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN $3 MIL BURGLARY Of Leased Office Space

Cops say they've nabbed the guys who made off with $3 million in cash and jewelry from one of 50 Cent's businesses — and the key to cracking the case was a stolen car.

DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK SUSPENDS HIM FOR 2 YEARS Trump to Zuck: No More Dinners!!!

Trump fired off another statement directed at Zuck saying, "Next time I'm in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife." Trump signed off, "It will be all business!"

MEMORIAL DAY SPEECH VET GETS APOLOGY FOR MIC CUTTING …From 1 of 2 People Involved

The American Legion of Ohio just announced that Garrison has resigned as Post Officer, and it's demanding he resign as a member altogether. The organization says its investigation found that the censoring of Kemter was "pre-meditated and planned" by

DRAKE BRINGS ADONIS TO LAKERS GAME …Sorry Kid, No Courtside for You Yet

Drake's 3-year-old son got a taste of Lakers playoff basketball, and even though it wasn't very good … he didn't look like he cared too much.

KHLOE & KRIS SHADY CONTRACTOR STOLE OUR DEEDS, $$To Side-By-Side Mansions!!!

Khloe Kardashian claims a shady contractor ran off with the deeds to the side-by-side mansions she and Kris Jenner were building … and they're BEYOND pissed.

SWIZZ BEATZ SON’S BALLING OUT ON THE BIG SCREEN… Lands Starring Role

Swizz Beatz's son, Nasir Dean, is ready to make a name for himself in Hollywood … and he's taken his first big step after landing a role in a feature film.

ROY JONES SAYS LOGAN PAUL HAS ZERO CHANCE TO BEAT FLOYD… ‘Are You Serious???’

Roy Jones Jr. thinks there's a better chance Earth will be invaded by aliens before Logan Paul knocks out Floyd Mayweather… actually, that might be too generous of a comparison.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boo Pardison Fontaine Lets It Be Known How He Feels About Her—“I Really Love My Girl”

In a recent post on social media, Pardison Fontaine didn't hold back regarding his feelings for head hottie-in-charge Megan Thee Stallion—as he gave fans a little insight into how much he "loves" her.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Ends Without a Knockout

Mayweather and Paul fought in an eight-round exhibition that ended without a winner.

Tina Lawson Shuts Down Beyoncé Anxiety Rumors After JayZ Rubs Her Leg At Brooklyn Nets Game

Tina shared a video of a collage of her daughter and son-in-law at several games rubbing with him rubbing her leg. She explained that she and her husband, actor Richard Lawson are very affectionate.

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Alleges He Hasn’t Paid Bills Nor Seen The Kids In Months: “You Do Remember Us Right?”

Gary Owen's estranged wife Kenya Duke is once again blasting the comedian amid their nasty separation. In a lengthy post, Kenya alleged that Gary hasn't paid bills since April and hasn't seen their children in several months.

LeBron James Eliminated In First-Round Of The Playoffs For The First Time In His NBA Career

On Thursday, for the first time in his 18-year career, LeBron James was sent home during the first-round of the playoff games.

Fans Question The Lack Of Representation In Yo Gotti’s Latest Music Video

Yo Gotti hit the 'gram with a new track for the ladies to drop it low to this summer, and while his comment section was full of plenty of fire emojis, a lot of fans questioned the complexion of the ladies he chose to be in the video.

Minneapolis City Officials Begin The Process Of Removing George Floyd Memorial To Reopen Intersection

The intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota will forever be known in history. A little over a year ago, the world virtually witnessed the death of George Floyd in that same area. The intersection promptly became a memorial for George, but also a sacred gathering and mourning space for the community. As of Thursday, the city of Minneapolis began removing parts of the memorial in order to "reopen the area to traffic," …

Wendy’s To Give Away Free Frosties Every Friday In The Month Of June!

Wendy's is ready to kick off summer 2021 in a big way by giving away one of its most popular menu items.

Nigeria Bans Twitter After Social Media Platform Deletes President Buhari’s Tweet

On Friday, the Nigerian government released a statement announcing its ban of Twitter.

Burger King Customer Tells Employee Her Uniform Is A “Distraction” To Her Husband

A Burger King employeecalls out a female customer for causing a ruckus over how tasty her buns looked in her work uniform.

Roger Stone Accused Steve Bannon Of Blackmailing Donald Trump For Pardon

In a recent appearance on InfoWars, conservative political consultant and lobbyist Roger Stone accused former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon of blackmailing Donald Trump for a pardon.

Florida Man Faces Aggravated Child Abuse After Throwing Infant At Authorities Following A High-Speed Chase

A Florida dad faces aggravated child abuse and a slew of other charges after authorities say he threw his infant at a deputy following a high-speed chase.

Trump Ally Roger Stone Says Former President Must Prepare For Fraud Indictment In The Coming Weeks

Roger Stone, Donald Trump's longtime ally and former advisor, believes the former President is about to be indicted soon on fraud charges.

Trump Supporter Cited With Misdemeanor For Pooping On Biden-Supporter’s Lawn

Now, this is classless. Jerry Detrick, an Ohio Trump fan, was caught taking a poop on his Biden-supporting neighbor's lawn.

Mariah Carey Quits Jay-Z’s Management Company Roc Nation After A “Blazing Row” With The Rapper About The Future Of Her Career

Mariah Carey has parted ways with Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

