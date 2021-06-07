CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Will Portray Track & Field Icon “Flo-Jo” In Upcoming BioPic

Tiffany Haddish recently landed the lead role in an upcoming biopic portraying the late track and field icon, Florence Griffith Joyner.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption

It’s not just acting in the film that Haddish is looking forward to, the Grammy winning actress will also help bring the film to life with her role as producer. “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way It should be told,” Haddish exclusively told to Deadline. The movie about Joyner, best know for record breaking speed and the stylish looks she brought to the sport, will feature more than just track & field career.

Basil Iwanyk, co-CEO of game1, will also serve as one of the producers on the film. “We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project,” shared Iwanyk. “Tiffany has established her self as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honor and privilege.”

Florence won big in the 1988 Olympics bringing home gold medals in both the 100m and 200m dash and later passed away in 1998 of an epileptic seizure. Haddish will work closely with her husband, Al Joyner to help tell her life story beyond the game. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so definitely needs right now.

When comedienne Tiffany Haddish stepped on the 78th Golden Globes red carpet, this year, in a glowing metallic gown and a bold blonde do, the Internet collectively agreed, this is her look. Haddish’s stylist, top style architect for Zendaya and Celine Dion, Law Roach worked closely with her hairstylist Ray Christopher to craft her image and it’s a definitely a winning combination. Haddish’s latest appearance in the Mônot virtual fashion show is a shining example how her style has evolved. The culmination of Law and Christopher’s seamless work can be seen on the Mônot runway as she steals the scene with her radiating strength and confidence. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAHV3ZgYni/   You can mark a transition point when Haddish’s style made a turn. After she shaved her head, on IG Live, she emerged from behind the tresses and has been giving us face and body. The Night School actress recently made a lifestyle change when she adopted a fitness and healthy eating regimen. Through her personal work with the “30 Day Transformation Team,” Tiffany has be sporting a slimmed down frame she is clearly very proud of. As she should be! Because we’re loving her style so much, here’s some of her best looks as of late.

Tiffany Haddish Will Portray Track & Field Icon “Flo-Jo” In Upcoming BioPic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

