Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Clears Up What Happened With Mariah Carey & Jay-Z + Gary Owen’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media

One thing Da Brat is going to do is stick up for her people, and she set the record straight about Mariah Carey and Jay-Z. Gary with the Tea explained that the R&B  and pop singer didn’t agree with Hov and the direction of her career, which resulted in an allegedly “huge explosive” meeting and argument. MC’s BFF Brat explains that none of that is true and Mariah left the management because she needed a more hands-on approach to her career.

Gary also discusses Gary Owen and his wife’s issues on social media.

[caption id="attachment_3090433" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Romain Maurice / Getty[/caption] When you talk about the top 10 vocalist of our time, Mariah Carey can easily be placed on that list. She’s been hitting those high notes that break champagne glasses since she was a teen. Beyond her amazing range, she’s written classic chat-topping songs that will forever be a part of the Hip Hop-R&B culture. With 15 Billboard Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards on her mantle, there is no denying her talent. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). As Mariah’s fame grew, so did her wardrobe. She went through a variety of fashion themes throughout her career. She started off with simple black dresses and her naturally curly brunette hair. She then graduated to butterflies and pastels, eventually morphing into all things pink and glittery. Now she keeps it simple in with her luscious blonde hair, sparkly ball gowns, and oversized fur coats. To sum it up, Mariah’s style is extravagant, glamorous, and extremely feminine. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! As she hits the 50 year mark, I am in awe of how good she looks. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she shows us she’s still got it.

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Clears Up What Happened With Mariah Carey & Jay-Z + Gary Owen’s Wife Blasts Him On Social Media  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

