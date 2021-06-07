LOCAL NEWS: Canal Fulton Hit With Purple-Looking Water

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Residents of Canal Fulton have noticed their water appearing abnormal with different coloration.

It has been reported that the water in the city’s system has come out as purple.

The Canal Fulton water department is now “flushing out the system” and giving tips on how to use the city’s water in the meantime.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In a statement Monday afternoon, the city first advised residents not to use water in their homes, even to do laundry. But then said “the water discoloration should be improving.” Those who did have discolored water are now advised to let faucets run for 4-5 minutes until water runs clear, and then it should be safe to use.

For continued updates and more information, residents are advised to call the city manager at 330-608-0171.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Yurou Guan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Rudolf Vlcek and Getty Images